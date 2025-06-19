Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. man nets $40M Lotto Max win but might keep his job anyway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man wins $40M Lotto Max after stopping at convenience store for a drink'
Vancouver man wins $40M Lotto Max after stopping at convenience store for a drink
WATCH: Daniel Chau is now a multi- millionaire because he was out for a run when he decided to get a can of sparkling water and a lottery ticket.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. man says he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll quit his job, after taking home a $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.

A fateful decision to stop at a convenience store to grab a can of sparkling water while out for a run in Burnaby has rendered Daniel Chau a multi-millionaire.

He picked up a couple of lottery tickets while he was there, but didn’t check it right away.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To be honest, I am very forgetful, so I put the two tickets in my bag. I bought it, I think, on May 20, and it was just sitting there,” he said.

“On Monday I was in my office and trying to find a candy to cure my coughing and I opened my bag and I saw the two tickets, and I was like I need to scan them. The first ticket didn’t win. The second ticket, when I scanned it, and when I saw the number, I literally dropped my phone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never seen that many zeroes in my life.”

Chau said he plans to travel and give back to his family with some of the winnings.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices