B.C. man nets $40M Lotto Max win but might keep his job anyway

A B.C. man says he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll quit his job, after taking home a $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.
A fateful decision to stop at a convenience store to grab a can of sparkling water while out for a run in Burnaby has rendered Daniel Chau a multi-millionaire.
He picked up a couple of lottery tickets while he was there, but didn’t check it right away.
“To be honest, I am very forgetful, so I put the two tickets in my bag. I bought it, I think, on May 20, and it was just sitting there,” he said.
“On Monday I was in my office and trying to find a candy to cure my coughing and I opened my bag and I saw the two tickets, and I was like I need to scan them. The first ticket didn’t win. The second ticket, when I scanned it, and when I saw the number, I literally dropped my phone.
“I’ve never seen that many zeroes in my life.”
Chau said he plans to travel and give back to his family with some of the winnings.
