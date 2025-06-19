B.C. man nets $40M Lotto Max win but might keep his job anyway

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man says he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll quit his job, after taking home a $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.

A fateful decision to stop at a convenience store to grab a can of sparkling water while out for a run in Burnaby has rendered Daniel Chau a multi-millionaire.

He picked up a couple of lottery tickets while he was there, but didn’t check it right away.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“To be honest, I am very forgetful, so I put the two tickets in my bag. I bought it, I think, on May 20, and it was just sitting there,” he said.

“On Monday I was in my office and trying to find a candy to cure my coughing and I opened my bag and I saw the two tickets, and I was like I need to scan them. The first ticket didn’t win. The second ticket, when I scanned it, and when I saw the number, I literally dropped my phone.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never seen that many zeroes in my life.”

Chau said he plans to travel and give back to his family with some of the winnings.