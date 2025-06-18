Adam Drake found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in rapper Pat Stay’s death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A jury in Dartmouth, N.S. has found Adam Drake, 34, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of battle rapper Pat Stay.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Stay was stabbed inside a Halifax night club in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022.

The jury reached their decision in under 24 hours. Deliberations began at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

More to come