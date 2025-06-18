Adam Drake found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in rapper Pat Stay’s death

A jury in Dartmouth, N.S. has found Adam Drake, 34, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of battle rapper Pat Stay.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Stay was stabbed inside a Halifax night club in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022.
Trending Now
The jury reached their decision in under 24 hours. Deliberations began at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
More to come
- Mother of missing Quebec toddler charged, behind bars as search for 3-year-old continues
- Quebec corruption police raiding offices of auto insurance board
- Quebec police arrest 22 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders after surveillance operation
- Children of slain Minnesota lawmaker share their grief: ‘We are devastated’
Comments