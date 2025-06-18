Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Adam Drake found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in rapper Pat Stay’s death

By Rebecca Lau & Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay'
Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay
RELATED: Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man accused of killing Pat Stay
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A jury in Dartmouth, N.S. has found Adam Drake, 34, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of battle rapper Pat Stay.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay was stabbed inside a Halifax night club in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022.

Trending Now

The jury reached their decision in under 24 hours. Deliberations began at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

More to come 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices