Police release photo of suspect vehicle on 2nd anniversary of Tyler Keizer shooting death

Halifax Regional Police have released a photo of a vehicle seen at the time of a 2016 shooting on Gottingen Street in hopes they can solve a two-year-old homicide.

Police responded to gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen streets at around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2016. Officers found Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, who had been shot, in a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

On the second anniversary of his death, police have released a photo of a white Kia Optima that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants to contact police.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Tyler’s murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in a news release.

The case has been added to the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. The Department of Justice offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

At the time of his death, police told Global News they did not believe the shooting was a random act and did believe Keizer was the intended target.

Friends told Global News that although he had a difficult past, they were remembering him as the person he had become.

“Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody goes down a bad road at some point in their lives,” said Shelly Landsburg, who grew up with Keizer.

“I wish that I would have had a little more time to be able to see him.”