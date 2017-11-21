Halifax police asking for tips in Tyler Keizer homicide on 1-year anniversary of his death

Halifax police say they believe there are people who have information on a one-year old homicide case and are asking for the public to come forward with information.

Tuesday marks one year since Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer was shot to death in Halifax.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2016, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Falkland and Gottingen Streets.

When officers arrived, they found Tyler wounded in a vehicle. He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

His death was later ruled a homicide.

Keizer’s death marked the 12th homicide in Halifax that year and was the third fatal shooting in just nine days.

Police told Global News at the time that they did not believe the shooting was a random act and did think Tyler was the target.

Friends told Global News that although he had a difficult past, they were remembering him as the person he had become.

“Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody goes down a bad road at some point in their lives,” said Shelly Landsburg, who grew up with Keizer.

“I wish that I would have had a little more time to be able to see him.”

