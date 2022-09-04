One man dead, no suspect descriptions in early morning Halifax stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating a suspicious death that took place along the waterfront early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released any details of a possible suspect, but say there is no Immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.