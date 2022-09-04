Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man dead, no suspect descriptions in early morning Halifax stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2022 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 2' Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 2
Global News at 6 Halifax from Sept. 2, 2022.

Halifax police are investigating a suspicious death that took place along the waterfront early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent stab wounds.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fire extinguished after car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Halifax area:

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released any details of a possible suspect, but say there is no Immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Stabbing tagHalifax crime tagfatal stabbing taghalifax stabbing tagLower Water Street tagHalifax death tagHalifax fatal stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers