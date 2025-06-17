N.B. town reviewing raceway safety after child’s death at harness racing event

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Woodstock in New Brunswick says it is beginning a comprehensive safety review of its raceway after a three-year-old child was struck and killed by the starting gate over the weekend during a harness race.

“This is a necessary and important step to ensure that any future events held at the venue are safe for both participants and spectators,” the town wrote in a Tuesday update.

Officials added that Woodstock Police Force has now formally released the raceway back to the town, which owns the facility.

Police and paramedics responded to Connell Park Raceway just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Deputy Chief Simon Watts, first responders determined that the child had been struck by the starting gates, which were being towed by a pickup truck.

“The child was transported to Upper River Valley Hospital. Despite the efforts of bystanders and emergency personnel, the child tragically succumbed to their injuries,” Watts said Monday.

An online fundraiser for the child’s family said that in the Maritimes’ small-knit racing community, the boy’s family is “one of our own.”

Other events may be re-scheduled

The Town of Woodstock extended its condolences to the child’s family, friends and the greater community. Grief counselling is being organized and offered in the town in collaboration with provincial health-care providers.

While the safety review is taking place, the town will reach out to groups that have scheduled events at the raceway to review plans and determine if the events can still take place.

“This includes upcoming harness racing events, and any other large-scale gatherings scheduled to take place at the facility,” the town wrote.

“The town acknowledges that this review may impact timelines or scheduling of some events. However, the safety and well-being of all who gather at Connell Park Raceway must remain our top priority.”

In a statement, Mayor Trina Jones said while officials understand the effort and resources that go into organizing community events, safety is a priority.

“(We) must ensure that due diligence is done to protect the public and prevent future accidents,” she said.

Other investigations

Woodstock Police Force continues their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. On Tuesday, they said it was being treated as a “tragic accident” based on the information they have.

Anyone with video and photos of the event, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police.

The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission is conducting an internal review to assess any safety measures that can be taken.

Meanwhile, the Horse Racing New Brunswick — the province’s harness racing organization — told Global News it is cooperating with all investigations and reviewing what happened.