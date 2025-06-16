Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child killed after being hit by starting gate at horse race in New Brunswick

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 7:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning June 16, 2025'
Global News Morning June 16, 2025
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission (APHRC) says a young child was struck and killed during a live horse racing event by the starting gate.

APHRC said the incident happened on Saturday at Woodstock Raceway in New Brunswick and confirmed the child’s death.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” said Kyle Burton, director of racing for APHRC. “This is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply impacted the harness racing community.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The commission said it is fully cooperating with police as they conduct their investigation. It is also conducting its own internal review to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident “and to assess any measures that can be taken to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Trending Now

Woodstock Police Force said it is investigating the fatality at the racetrack.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, but at this time, it appears to be a tragic accident. In order to ensure a thorough investigation, the track will be closed until it is completed,” the police force said.

APHRC said it would not provide further details out of respect for those affected and for the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices