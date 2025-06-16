Child killed after being hit by starting gate at horse race in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission (APHRC) says a young child was struck and killed during a live horse racing event by the starting gate.

APHRC said the incident happened on Saturday at Woodstock Raceway in New Brunswick and confirmed the child’s death.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” said Kyle Burton, director of racing for APHRC. “This is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply impacted the harness racing community.”

The commission said it is fully cooperating with police as they conduct their investigation. It is also conducting its own internal review to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident “and to assess any measures that can be taken to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Woodstock Police Force said it is investigating the fatality at the racetrack.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, but at this time, it appears to be a tragic accident. In order to ensure a thorough investigation, the track will be closed until it is completed,” the police force said.

APHRC said it would not provide further details out of respect for those affected and for the integrity of the ongoing investigation.