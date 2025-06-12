Winnipeg Blue Bombers bash Lions in season opener, lose Oliveira to injury

Send this page to someone via email

Unlike 2024, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers wasted little time in getting their first win of the season even without their two biggest weapons on offence.

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler tossed three touchdowns, and the Bombers defence gave Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke all sorts of problems as the Bombers picked up a 34-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium.

Streveler stepped up in place of Zach Collaros, who served his one-game suspension for failing to respond to a request for a drug test, throwing two touchdowns to Nic Demski and another one to Keric Wheatfall.

“It’s exciting cause the guys all played pretty well,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “I think he (Streveler) expects that. And we expect that out of him.”

Streveler made just his second CFL start since the 2019 season and is now 6-8 as a starter after missing the end of last year with a devastating knee injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the rehab, the injury and having my daughter here for her first game – I don’t why, that was just hitting hard for me,” said Streveler. “So, having those emotions and then being able to lock in and focus.

“Playing three-phase football. Everybody making their plays. What a way to start the season.”

4:41 RAW: Blue Bombers Chris Streveler Interview – June 12

But on the injury front, last season’s CFL Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira left the game with an upper-body injury in the first quarter after just two carries and did not return. O’Shea didn’t have an update after the game.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Bombers move to 1-0 on the season after beginning the 2024 campaign 0-4.

Wheatfall led the Bombers in receiving with 127 yards on five catches.

Story continues below advertisement

In Oliveira’s place, rookie running back Matthew Peterson came in and made a great first impression, running for 130 yards on 22 carries, including a 38-yard touchdown in his first CFL game.

“I think that’s a good indicator of our O-line play too,” said O’Shea. “But I thought he made some nice cuts. Obviously finished off the big, long run in the end zone. So, very pleasing for him.”

10:38 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – June 12

Rourke was held to 249 yards passing for the Lions on just 12 completions and left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. The Bombers held the Leos to just three first downs in the first half and Marquise Bridges had two interceptions for the Bombers as they forced three turnovers.

If there was a sore spot for the head coach, it was all the penalty flags as the Bombers took 80 yards in penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick Neufeld was in the lineup for the blue and gold after being a game-time decision following an injury in practice earlier in the week.

The Bombers have now sold out six straight home games dating back to last season. Next up for the Bombers is a rematch with the Lions on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff just after 6 p.m.