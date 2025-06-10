Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

After deadly speedboat crash, Tsleil-Waututh Nation calls for stiffer enforcement

By Simon Little & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 7:11 pm
2 min read
Police in North Vancouver say an 11-year-old child is dead and another is in hospital after a speedboat hit them while they were being towed on an inner tube on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police in North Vancouver say an 10-year-old child is dead and another is in hospital after a speedboat hit them while they were being towed on an inner tube on Saturday. Pat Bell/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Tsleil-Waututh First Nation says it wants to be part of increased enforcement on the water in the wake of a speedboat collision on Saturday that killed a 10-year-old boy and left a second child with critical injuries.

The tragedy happened in the waters of Burrard Inlet, just off North Vancouver’s Cates Park and in Tsleil-Waututh territory.

“Speed is definitely an issue. The number of boats are an issue,” elected Chief Jen Thomas said of the boating activity near the park.

“Enforcement is key. Tsleil-Waututh Nation uses these waters every single day. We have our boats that go up ndian Arm, … our members out in the canoes training every single day.”

Click to play video: 'Suspect in Cates Park boat incident released from custody'
Suspect in Cates Park boat incident released from custody

Thomas said the area is often crowded with vulnerable water users, including kayakers and paddleboarders, but that boaters in the area are frequently reckless.

Story continues below advertisement

“The boats just go whipping on by. We see it all the time. They don’t adhere to the five knot speed limit,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The deadly collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday as the children were being towed in the water on an inner tube.

The victim has been identified as Lionel Klassen-Hall, who would have turned 11 next month. The speedboat operator was arrested at the scene and has since been released on conditions.

North Vancouver RCMP says it is investigating speed and alcohol as possible factors in the collision.

Click to play video: 'Child killed in Cates Park boat incident'
Child killed in Cates Park boat incident
Trending Now

Thomas said she fears a similar tragedy could happen again in the future, and that she wants to see officials at the Cates Park launch checking to ensure people have proper boat licences.

Story continues below advertisement

She also believes there should be a place for the nation in keeping the water safe.

“This is something our nation is going to talk to the government about,” she said. “Let us have a little bit of jurisdiction in our territory and do some enforcement ourselves, especially if our members are on the water every single day.”

Bruce Heyne, executive director of Boating B.C., said the number of accidents on the water remains statistically small, but that tragedies do happen and that education and enforcement remain critical.

“We encourage municipalities and local police forces to do as much as they can with marine safety,” he said.

He added that recent federal changes have made it easier for municipalities to approach Transport Canada to ask for speed limits or other vessel restrictions in specific areas.

“But really, what it comes down to is people operating pleasure craft need to be responsible and need to be respectful of the people around them,” he said.

Thomas, meanwhile, wants to see a visible enforcement presence on the water.

“There should be somebody down here every single day watching these boaters, especially this time of year,” she said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices