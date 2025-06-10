After deadly speedboat crash, Tsleil-Waututh Nation calls for stiffer enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

The Tsleil-Waututh First Nation says it wants to be part of increased enforcement on the water in the wake of a speedboat collision on Saturday that killed a 10-year-old boy and left a second child with critical injuries.

The tragedy happened in the waters of Burrard Inlet, just off North Vancouver’s Cates Park and in Tsleil-Waututh territory.

“Speed is definitely an issue. The number of boats are an issue,” elected Chief Jen Thomas said of the boating activity near the park.

“Enforcement is key. Tsleil-Waututh Nation uses these waters every single day. We have our boats that go up ndian Arm, … our members out in the canoes training every single day.”

Thomas said the area is often crowded with vulnerable water users, including kayakers and paddleboarders, but that boaters in the area are frequently reckless.

“The boats just go whipping on by. We see it all the time. They don’t adhere to the five knot speed limit,” she said.

The deadly collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday as the children were being towed in the water on an inner tube.

The victim has been identified as Lionel Klassen-Hall, who would have turned 11 next month. The speedboat operator was arrested at the scene and has since been released on conditions.

North Vancouver RCMP says it is investigating speed and alcohol as possible factors in the collision.

Thomas said she fears a similar tragedy could happen again in the future, and that she wants to see officials at the Cates Park launch checking to ensure people have proper boat licences.

She also believes there should be a place for the nation in keeping the water safe.

“This is something our nation is going to talk to the government about,” she said. “Let us have a little bit of jurisdiction in our territory and do some enforcement ourselves, especially if our members are on the water every single day.”

Bruce Heyne, executive director of Boating B.C., said the number of accidents on the water remains statistically small, but that tragedies do happen and that education and enforcement remain critical.

“We encourage municipalities and local police forces to do as much as they can with marine safety,” he said.

He added that recent federal changes have made it easier for municipalities to approach Transport Canada to ask for speed limits or other vessel restrictions in specific areas.

“But really, what it comes down to is people operating pleasure craft need to be responsible and need to be respectful of the people around them,” he said.

Thomas, meanwhile, wants to see a visible enforcement presence on the water.

“There should be somebody down here every single day watching these boaters, especially this time of year,” she said.