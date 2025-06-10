B.C.’s biggest wildfire doubles in size after merging with another fire

B.C.’s biggest wildfire has doubled in size.
The Pocket Knife Creek wildfire, located in the Fort St. John fire zone, now measures 129,331.8 hectares.
It merged with another fire on Sunday and as a result, the “size of this fire increased substantially,” the BC Wildfire Service stated in an update on its website.
It is classified as out of control and has prompted the Peace River Regional District to issue an evacuation order and an evacuation alert.
The fire was suspected to have been caused by lightning.
On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service issued an expansion to the area restriction due to this wildfire in order to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities and hazardous fire behaviour conditions.
This will remain in place until Oct. 15 or the order is rescinded.
