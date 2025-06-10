SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C.’s biggest wildfire doubles in size after merging with another fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season forecast'
B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season forecast
B.C. is bracing for a busy wildfire season with intense, challenging conditions. Mathieu Bourbonnais of the UBC Centre for Wildfire Coexistence discusses the summer fire forecast, and some of the strategies that go into managing the wildfire risk.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C.’s biggest wildfire has doubled in size.

The Pocket Knife Creek wildfire, located in the Fort St. John fire zone, now measures 129,331.8 hectares.

It merged with another fire on Sunday and as a result, the “size of this fire increased substantially,” the BC Wildfire Service stated in an update on its website.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is classified as out of control and has prompted the Peace River Regional District to issue an evacuation order and an evacuation alert.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by lightning.

Trending Now

On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service issued an expansion to the area restriction due to this wildfire in order to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities and hazardous fire behaviour conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

This will remain in place until Oct. 15 or the order is rescinded.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices