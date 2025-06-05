Doorbell camera shows wanted dad days before his 3 daughters found dead

Send this page to someone via email

The Washington dad wanted for the murders of his three daughters was spotted on doorbell camera in the days leading up to the brutal killings, with police sharing footage of Travis Decker’s “last known appearance” before his children’s deaths.

The footage captures Decker, 32, walking up to an unidentified home’s door and knocking on it, before bizarrely running his hand up and down the surface of the door. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, which released the footage, noted the video was taken before the alleged killings but said it decided to share it as it’s the most recent sighting of the suspected killer.

Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead on Monday after being reported missing on Friday, May 30, following a “planned visitation” with their dad.

The siblings were found dead near a campground, a day after Washington State Patrol called off an endangered missing persons alert for the sisters.

View image in full screen (L-R) – Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker likely died by asphyxiation, according to a preliminary report filed with the Chelan County Superior Court. GoFundMe

According to an affidavit, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the girls’ bodies a short distance away from Decker’s white GMC truck. Police believe the girls died from asphyxiation and reported that their wrists were zip-tied, court documents said.

Now, a manhunt is underway for Decker, with officials noting he could be “anywhere in the nation.”

Travis Decker is wanted by police for the murders of his three daughters. Handout / Wenatchee Police Department

Local authorities are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in their search.

“We will not rest until we have located him,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during a press conference Wednesday. “He can be anywhere within the nation, so that’s why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources.”

1:40 Father wanted for murders of 3 missing daughters found dead in Washington state

“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We’re not going to rest, and we’re going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice. Those young ladies deserve it,” Morrison said.

A reward of up to $20,000 was available for information leading directly to his arrest.

Travis Decker. Handout / Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Decker joined the Army in 2013 and transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021, Washington Military Department spokesperson Karina Shagren told The Associated Press. He was a full-time member of the Guard until 2023 or 2024, when he switched to part-time.

Decker stopped attending mandatory monthly drills a little over a year ago, and the Guard was in the process of a disciplinary discharge for him, Shagren said.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Shagren said. “We are mourning along with the community.”

Morrison, speaking about Decker’s proficiency as an outdoorsman and time spent in school for survival skills, told reporters on Wednesday that “it sounds like at times he would go out and would be leaving off grid for sometimes up to two and a half months.”

“So we understand that that’s a possibility, that he could have scoped out this area before, put supplies out there and has the ability and the knowledge to survive for a long period of time.”

A GoFundMe, founded by family friend Amy Edwards, is raising money for the girls’ mother, Whitney.

“We are heartbroken to share that the girls have since passed … the pain of this loss is immeasurable,” Edwards wrote on the fundraising page, which has amassed nearly US$900,000 as of Thursday morning. “I’ve known Whitney for years, we’re both dance moms and theater friends (and I’ve) had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls.”

Decker has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping, in addition to custodial interference charges.

Decker is described as five feet eight inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark shorts.