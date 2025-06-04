Manhunt continues for Travis Decker, dad accused of murdering 3 daughters

Send this page to someone via email

A manhunt continues for a Washington state father accused of murdering his three young daughters while they were on a visitation.

Officials say Travis Decker, 32, could be “anywhere within the nation,” and their search reflects that. Local authorities are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in their search for Decker.

“We will not rest until we have located him,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during a press conference Wednesday. “He can be anywhere within the nation, so that’s why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources.”

“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We’re not going to rest, and we’re going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice. Those young ladies deserve it,” Morrison said.

Authorities announced Tuesday morning that nine-year-old Paityn Decker, eight-year-old Evelyn Decker and five-year-old Olivia Decker were found dead near a campground, a day after Washington State Patrol called off an endangered missing persons alert for the siblings.

View image in full screen (L-R) – Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker were discovered dead at a Washington state campground. Handout / Wenatchee Police Department

They were last seen on May 30, after leaving their home in Wenatchee for a “planned visitation” with Decker, who police have said is “homeless and living in his vehicle or at various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area.”

The following day, Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert, declared the girls and their father “at-risk/missing” and shared a photo of their dad’s 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup truck.

“The visitation was part of a parenting plan, but he has since gone outside the parameters of it, which is not normal and cause for the alarm,” officials said at the time, adding that the father did not return his daughters on time and could not be contacted.

After scouring local motels, law enforcement turned its attention to a local campground near Leavenworth. Decker’s truck was discovered in the area, unoccupied.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of the girls’ bodies.

On Wednesday, a preliminary report filed with the Chelan County Superior Court, and viewed by Fox 13 Seattle, said the girls likely died by asphyxiation.

The outlet also reports that Decker’s vehicle was found “with two bloody handprints” a short distance from where the girls’ bodies were discovered. Personal items, including food, blankets, a car seat and a wallet, were also found, as well as a nearby tent and cooler, suggesting the camp had recently been used.

A GoFundMe, founded by family friend Amy Edwards, is raising money for the girls’ mother, Whitney.

“We are heartbroken to share that the girls have since passed … the pain of this loss is immeasurable,” Edwards wrote on the fundraising page, which has amassed nearly US$500,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve known Whitney for years, we’re both dance moms and theater friends (and I’ve) had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls.”

Decker has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping, in addition to custodial interference charges.

Travis Decker is wanted by police for the murders of his three daughters. Handout / Wenatchee Police Department

Wenatchee police say it’s unknown if Decker is armed but he is a military veteran with extensive training.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark shorts.

Officials say a reward of up to $20,000 is available for information leading directly to his arrest.