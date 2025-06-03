Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

3 missing sisters found dead in Washington state, father wanted for murders

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 2:31 pm
2 min read
(L-R) - Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker were discovered dead at a Washington state campground. View image in full screen
(L-R) - Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker were discovered dead at a Washington state campground. Handout / Wenatchee Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three young sisters reported missing from Washington state have been found dead and now the search is on for their father, who is suspected of the murders.

The news of the deaths of nine-year-old Paityn Decker, eight-year-old Evelyn Decker and five-year-old Olivia Decker came Tuesday morning, a day after Washington State Patrol called off an endangered missing persons alert for the siblings.

They were last seen on May 30, after leaving their home in Wentachee for a “planned visitation” with their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, who police have said is “homeless and living in his vehicle or at various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area.”

According to NCWLIFE, a local news station, Decker picked up the girls around 5 p.m. Friday. He reportedly did not share where he planned to take them.

Story continues below advertisement

The following day, Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert, declared the girls and their father “at-risk/missing,” and shared a photo of their dad’s 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Travis Decker is wanted by police for the murders of his three daughters.
Travis Decker is wanted by police for the murders of his three daughters. Handout / Wenatchee Police Department
Trending Now

“The visitation was part of a parenting plan, but he has since gone outside the parameters of it, which is not normal and cause for the alarm,” officials said at the time, adding that the father did not return his daughters on time and could not be contacted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After scouring local motels, law enforcement turned their attention to a local campground near Leavenworth. Decker’s truck was discovered in the area, unoccupied.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of the girls’ bodies.

Decker remains at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder. Wenatchee police say it’s unknown if Decker is armed but he is a military veteran with extensive training.

Story continues below advertisement

Decker is described at five feet, eight inches, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices