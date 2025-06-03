Body of missing Merritt man found after he was last seen in March 2023

The body of a man missing from the Merritt, B.C., area since 2023 has been found, according to his family.
Miguel Mack was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, by his family and was reported missing on March 3, 2023.
On March 1, 2024, BC RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit said they believed Mack was a victim of a homicide.
In a social media post on Monday, Mack’s family members said his body had been found.
Get daily National news
“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for,” the post read.
“We want to thank everyone who shared information, searched, prayed, and supported our family during this heartbreaking time. Your kindness and care meant so much to us.”
They said funeral arrangements will be announced when confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477. No arrests have been made in the case and RCMP did not provide any details about where the remains were found.
Comments