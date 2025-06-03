Menu

Crime

Body of missing Merritt man found after he was last seen in March 2023

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Police confirm Merritt missing man found dead
WATCH: The family of Miguel Mack has confirmed his body has been found - nearly four years after he vanished in the summer of 2021. According to police, the 24-year old was last seen on surveillance footage in downtown Merritt in August of that year.
The body of a man missing from the Merritt, B.C., area since 2023 has been found, according to his family.

Miguel Mack was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, by his family and was reported missing on March 3, 2023.

On March 1, 2024, BC RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit said they believed Mack was a victim of a homicide.

In a social media post on Monday, Mack’s family members said his body had been found.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for,” the post read.

“We want to thank everyone who shared information, searched, prayed, and supported our family during this heartbreaking time. Your kindness and care meant so much to us.”

They said funeral arrangements will be announced when confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477. No arrests have been made in the case and RCMP did not provide any details about where the remains were found.

