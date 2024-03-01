Missing Merritt, B.C. man now believed to be homicide victim, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A few days after the first anniversary of when Merritt man Miguel Mack was last seen, police are now saying he is a victim of a homicide.

Mack was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, by his family and was reported missing on March 3, 2023.

BC RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit is reminding the public the investigation into his disappearance and suspected death is still ongoing.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Miguel Mack’s disappearance and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart says.

“To date, our investigation has shown that Mack’s disappearance was the result of foul play and that Mack is the victim of a homicide.”

View image in full screen Miguel Mack has been missing since Feb. 27, 2023. He was last seen in Merritt, B.C., wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark pants and a toque. Mack Family / RCMP

Smart called the homicide a “senseless act” and said the investigation remains a priority for the unit.

Mack’s family is hosting a community walk on Friday. They are asking community members to attend to provide support for their ongoing search for the missing man.

The walk is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at 2337 Coutlee Ave.

Shortly after the reported disappearance, a massive search was conducted in Merritt.

RCMP officials said the search included police dog services, air services and forensic identification specialists, in addition to family volunteers, who combed the area.

Mack was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark pants and a toque. He is described as standing five feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.