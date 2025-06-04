N.S. works to expand cell coverage, stop gaps in community where 2 kids disappeared

Send this page to someone via email

The province is working to expand cell coverage for Nova Scotians living in communities without access, and it also wants to prevent dropped calls and signal gaps along the province’s major highways.

During a standing committee on community services meeting Tuesday, discussions were held around how to connect more than 20,000 properties to the cellular grid along with 1,000 km of roads.

The province’s cell expansion program launched in October 2023 and is rolling out in phases. Twenty-seven communication towers are being upgraded under the first phase.

“Very soon the first upgraded towers will be connected and become operational. This represents a substantial accomplishment just 18 months after the program launched,” said Paul LaFleche, Department of Public Works Executive Deputy Minister.

The government has faced pressure in recent years around the lack of cell coverage in rural communities during emergencies.

It was an issue during the flash flooding that hit the province two years ago when people were unable to access emergency alerts or use their phones.

Most recently, service gaps were identified in the area of Lansdowne Station in Pictou County where two children have been missing for a month.

“We did deploy our mobile service into that search,” said Matthew Boyle from the Department of Emergency Management.

“We were there to provide satellite internet for all the first responders that needed it as well as radio communications for the ground search and rescue teams, and coordination with the aircraft that were on site.”

The community’s cell tower is included in Phase 1’s upgrades and is set to come online late this year.

Most sites will be completed by the end of next year.

Then, the goal of Phase 2 is to close remaining gaps in coverage with 27 new provincially-owned communications towers.

Although it’s an ambitious plan, David Benoit, the CEO of Build Nova Scotia, says he’s optimistic.

We are striving to do 100 per cent of the province. That’s the goal. Will we get there? I don’t know, but we’re going to try our darndest to get as close as we can,” he said.