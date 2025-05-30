Menu

Canada

Amid foreign threats, Carney ‘trying to learn some diplomacy from the King’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'King Charles delivers throne speech in Canada: ‘The True North is indeed strong and free”’'
King Charles delivers throne speech in Canada: ‘The True North is indeed strong and free”’
WATCH ABOVE: King Charles delivers throne speech in Canada: 'The True North is indeed strong and free'
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is “trying to learn some diplomacy” from King Charles III as Canada faces “foreign threats.”

The King was in Canada earlier in the week to deliver the Throne speech and open this session of Parliament.

Carney, who was speaking at an event hosted by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, made an apparent reference to the economic threat Canada is facing from the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“In the face of foreign threats — no prize for guessing, you know what I’m saying — I’m trying to learn some diplomacy from the King,” Carney said, eliciting some laughs from the crowd.

Carney said the solution to foreign economic threats was “connecting Canada.”

“In face of foreign threats, a core priority of this government is to build projects of national significance, projects that reinforce our country’s resilience, projects that connect Canada,” he said.

Click to play video: 'U.S. appeals court spares Trump’s tariffs — for now'
U.S. appeals court spares Trump’s tariffs — for now
On Wednesday, the courts in the United States blocked — then on Thursday, reinstated — Trump’s tariff policy, including the fentanyl-related tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico.

The stay of the order that blocked Trump’s tariffs came just hours after Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the House of Commons and said Canada welcomed the court order against Trump’s policy.

During the throne speech, the King spoke about maintaining Canada’s sovereignty.

“It is with a deep sense of pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity and hope,” the King said.

“I’ve always had the greatest admiration for Canada’s unique identity, which is recognized across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defence of national values and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians,” the King added.

