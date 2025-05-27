King Charles III set to deliver throne speech outlining Carney’s vision

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III will deliver the throne speech on Tuesday, which will outline Prime Minister Mark Carney’s vision for the upcoming Parliament, with economic growth and trade expected to be the focus.

Carney outlined his goals for this session of Parliament ahead of its reopening in a caucus meeting Sunday, with the government’s primary focus being on affordability, including the tax cut promised during the campaign.

He told his expanded Liberal caucus that the government would also “fight to ensure that Canadians get the best relationship possible with the United States, and we will take the time to do so.”

The prime minister had also stressed that the government would be “very, very busy” in the coming weeks and months, promising “one of the most busy returns of Parliament in Canadian history.”

Carney said his ministers will immediately introduce legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest and bring in a bill to eliminate all federal barriers to free trade in Canada.

The Liberals will need to get the support of members from at least one other party to pass the speech from the throne, which is considered a confidence test and could bring down the government if enough MPs vote against the implementing legislation.

However, with a Liberal caucus of 168 MPs — Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia was elected as a Liberal but must remain impartial and only votes in the event of a tie — the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP would all have to vote against the government to defeat it in a confidence motion.

Even if Green Party MP Elizabeth May voted against the government and the NDP were to abstain, it would not be enough votes.

The Conservatives have signalled they would help the Liberals as much as possible on the U.S. trade and security issue, though have promised to press the government on keeping its word on expanding energy projects and lowering taxes.

The King’s delivery of the speech is expected to be watched not only for its content, but also for the historic nature of the moment.

The last time a monarch delivered the speech from the throne in Canada was in 1977.

The speech is normally delivered by the governor general — the monarch’s representative in Canada — but after the federal election, Carney announced the King would be delivering that speech.

On Monday, before the King’s arrival, Carney said it “matches the weight of our times.”

It comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Canada’s sovereignty by saying the country should be the 51st state.

The vote on the speech will likely not happen right away, but once presented normally gets about six days of debate.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton