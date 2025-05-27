King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal visit to Canada, in photos

From a red carpet arrival to a ceremonial puck drop, King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to Ottawa has been full of pomp and pageantry, all captured in photos as the monarch delivered a throne speech on Canadian soil for the first time in nearly 50 years.
The royals arrived in Ottawa on Monday, kicking off their two-day state visit.
They were welcomed with a red carpet ceremony at Ottawa’s Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney and a ceremonial guard of honour from the Royal Canadian Dragoons.
Before the King opened Parliament by reading the speech from the throne, he also took part in a variety of other events, such as a short parade through downtown Ottawa in a horse-drawn carriage.
Here’s a look at some of the royal waves, red carpet steps and farmers’ market strolls since their arrival in Canada.
Puck drop at Lansdowne Park
The King and Queen kicked off their visit with a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, where they joined Carney and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
The event featured a bustling farmers’ market, where the royals strolled past local vendors and greeted the crowd. King Charles also took part in a ceremonial puck drop for a street hockey game in the plaza.
Ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall
At Rideau Hall, King Charles and Queen Camilla then took part in a tree-planting ceremony to mark their visit, planting a Blue Beech, a native tree known for its colourful fall foliage.
The ceremony also included the formal swearing-in of Queen Camilla as a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Afterwards, the King held meetings with Simon and Carney.
Pageantry on Wellington Street
Ahead of the throne speech Tuesday morning, King Charles and Queen Camilla began their second day in Canada with a formal carriage procession through downtown Ottawa.
Riding in Canada’s state landau — a horse-drawn carriage escorted by RCMP officers from the Musical Ride — the royals passed cheering crowds along Wellington Street near Parliament Hill.
King Charles then delivered the throne speech in the Senate building.
Reading the speech prepared by the government, King Charles said Canada faces a “critical moment” of shifts in global trade and diplomatic relationships, and concerns about the future of democracy, “self-determination” and pluralism.
The audience applauded enthusiastically when the King said that “the True North is indeed strong and free.”
Wreath laying at the National War Memorial
After delivering the throne speech, the King and Queen paid their respects at the National War Memorial, marking the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The tomb, a powerful symbol of national remembrance, honours more than 116,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service to their country.
— With files from Global News’ Sean Previl and Sean Boynton and the Canadian Press
