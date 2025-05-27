King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal visit to Canada, in photos

Send this page to someone via email

From a red carpet arrival to a ceremonial puck drop, King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to Ottawa has been full of pomp and pageantry, all captured in photos as the monarch delivered a throne speech on Canadian soil for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The royals arrived in Ottawa on Monday, kicking off their two-day state visit.

They were welcomed with a red carpet ceremony at Ottawa’s Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney and a ceremonial guard of honour from the Royal Canadian Dragoons.

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla pass an honour guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons as they arrive at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney greets King Charles as he and Queen Camilla arrive at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Before the King opened Parliament by reading the speech from the throne, he also took part in a variety of other events, such as a short parade through downtown Ottawa in a horse-drawn carriage.

Here’s a look at some of the royal waves, red carpet steps and farmers’ market strolls since their arrival in Canada.

Puck drop at Lansdowne Park

The King and Queen kicked off their visit with a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, where they joined Carney and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The event featured a bustling farmers’ market, where the royals strolled past local vendors and greeted the crowd. King Charles also took part in a ceremonial puck drop for a street hockey game in the plaza.

View image in full screen King Charles, middle, participates in a ceremonial puck drop with street hockey captains Chris Phillips, left, and Desiree Scott during a visit to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

View image in full screen King Charles looks at the puck after participating in a ceremonial puck drop during a visit to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla watch a falafel vendor in action during a visit to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla meet vendors from the Ottawa Farmer’s Market at a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles is shown a three-month-old Rideau Arcott lamb from the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum at a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles waits for his vehicle to depart after visiting a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall

At Rideau Hall, King Charles and Queen Camilla then took part in a tree-planting ceremony to mark their visit, planting a Blue Beech, a native tree known for its colourful fall foliage.

The ceremony also included the formal swearing-in of Queen Camilla as a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Afterwards, the King held meetings with Simon and Carney.

View image in full screen King Charles waves a shovel used during a tree planting ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

View image in full screen King Charles, centre, and Queen Camilla, left, meet with the crowd following a tree planting ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

View image in full screen King Charles speaks with Betty Sinnett as he presents her a card for her 100th birthday in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

View image in full screen Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, has an audience with King Charles Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney has an audience with King Charles at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pageantry on Wellington Street

Ahead of the throne speech Tuesday morning, King Charles and Queen Camilla began their second day in Canada with a formal carriage procession through downtown Ottawa.

Riding in Canada’s state landau — a horse-drawn carriage escorted by RCMP officers from the Musical Ride — the royals passed cheering crowds along Wellington Street near Parliament Hill.

The King wore a navy striped suit adorned with the Order of Canada and his medals, while Queen Camilla wore a matching navy dress and hat.

They were joined in the procession by Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser.

At the Senate building, the King received full military honours and a 100-person honour guard from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The ceremony included an inspection of the guard and band and a 21-gun salute.

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive by horse-drawn landau at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles, Queen Camilla, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

View image in full screen Crowds of people wait for the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

View image in full screen King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa before reading the throne speech during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen Queen Camilla looks on during an inspection of the guard at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles, centre left, finishes his inspection of the honour guard in front of the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Speech from the Throne

King Charles then delivered the throne speech in the Senate building.

Reading the speech prepared by the government, King Charles said Canada faces a “critical moment” of shifts in global trade and diplomatic relationships, and concerns about the future of democracy, “self-determination” and pluralism.

The audience applauded enthusiastically when the King said that “the True North is indeed strong and free.”

View image in full screen Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, left, and Stephen Harper share a laugh ahead of King Charles’ delivery of the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

View image in full screen Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot, left, and Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller pose ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

View image in full screen Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

View image in full screen King Charles and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon watch a drum performance as they arrive at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye

View image in full screen The Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Jennie Carignan, greets King Charles as they arrive at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on May 27, 2025.

View image in full screen King Charles delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla look on ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

View image in full screen King Charles delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

View image in full screen King Charles looks on after delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wreath laying at the National War Memorial

After delivering the throne speech, the King and Queen paid their respects at the National War Memorial, marking the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The tomb, a powerful symbol of national remembrance, honours more than 116,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service to their country.

View image in full screen King Charles places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles waves to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla depart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

View image in full screen King Charles and Queen Camilla depart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa during a royal visit on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

— With files from Global News’ Sean Previl and Sean Boynton and the Canadian Press