King Charles III visit ‘matches the weight of our times,’ Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the arrival of King Charles III is an “honour” and a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown, which matches “the weight of our times.”

Carney made the comments in a statement Monday morning hours ahead of when the King and Queen Camilla are set to land in Ottawa to begin their trip.

King Charles III will deliver the speech from the throne on Tuesday.

“It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify,” Carney wrote.

King Charles III’s arrival comes two years after he was crowned and at a time when Canada’s sovereignty has been repeatedly threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said multiple times since his re-election that the country should be the 51st state.

Support for the Crown in Canada has increased in those two years, with Ipsos Public Affairs polling exclusively for Global News showing 66 per cent of respondents believe the country’s relationship with the monarchy is useful because it sets us apart from the U.S.

That’s up from 54 per cent in April 2023, just a month before the coronation.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents also said Canada’s ties to the monarchy are an important part of Canada’s heritage and play a role in shaping who we are, up from 58 per cent in April 2023.

“The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown — one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values,” Carney said.

“A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity and confidence of our people.”

Canada’s attitudes toward the monarchy appear to be warming, with support for cutting ties with the Crown dropping by 12 points since 2023.

The speech from the throne is normally delivered by the governor general — the monarch’s representative in Canada — in which the government’s agenda and priorities are outlined.

However, shortly after the federal election, Carney announced the King would be delivering that speech, a moment that, at the time, the prime minister said “underscores the sovereignty of our country.”

Carney said in his statement Monday that the speech from the throne would outline the federal government’s “ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination” and deliver change for Canadians.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield