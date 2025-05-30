Menu

Headline link
Canada

Hudson’s Bay enters final days as shoppers search for deals

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Last days of Hudson’s Bay'
Last days of Hudson’s Bay
RELATED: The end of an era is fast approaching with Hudson's Bay stores set to close across Canada on Sunday. As shoppers at the Vancouver flagship grab what's left, some are concerned the iconic building will be a magnet for crime after June 1.
Hudson’s Bay is headed into its last weekend of liquidation sales with its Toronto flagship teeming with shoppers looking for one last treasure from the department store.

Even before the Yonge Street location opened Friday, scores of shoppers waited in front of the doors, strategizing how to find the best deal.

When they made it inside, they found $10 Levi’s jeans for men, $5 corsets for women and $15 pajama sets.

Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay to terminate more than 8,000 employees'
Hudson’s Bay to terminate more than 8,000 employees
There were also plenty of furniture and fixtures for sale, including plastic fruit, stacks of woven baskets and row upon row of mannequins.

Shopper Alysha Robinson considered herself lucky to have snagged decorative white and gold pumpkins and Easter eggs she will use for displays at her cannabis store, but said it was sad to see store shelves so empty.

All 80 Hudson’s Bay stores and 13 under its Saks banners are due to close by Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

