Entertainment

Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife files for divorce, speaks out on ‘betrayal’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 12:02 pm
2 min read
Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. View image in full screen
Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness is breaking her silence just days after officially filing for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine actor.

Nearly two years after the couple announced their separation, Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, on May 23.

In a statement to U.K. publication The Daily Mail, Furness said her “heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she said.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” the actress and producer added.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” Furness said.

She said the “one thing” she has learned is “that none of this is personal” and that “we are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.”

“We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves … I remain grateful,” she concluded.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Australian director Deborra-Lee Furness arrive on September 7, 2022 for the screening of the film 'The Son.' View image in full screen
Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive on Sept. 7, 2022, for the screening of the film ‘The Son.’. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Furness and Jackman, who share kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, got married in 1996 before announcing their amicable separation in 2023 following 27 years of marriage.

In a joint statement in September 2023, the former couple said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They said their family “has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all our lives.”

In the time since the separation, Jackman has been romantically linked to Sutton Foster, his co-star in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. View image in full screen
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend The 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Furness officially filed for divorce on May 23 and filed the complaint in New York. Her lawyer Elena Karabatos also filed paperwork regarding health-care coverage for the family, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The divorce filings indicate that terms of the divorce are uncontested and only need a judge to sign-off to make if official.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

