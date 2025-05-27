Menu

Lifestyle

Popeyes in Edmonton supports the Ben Stelter Foundation with 1st annual ‘Ben’s Day’

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 5:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Popeyes supports the Ben Stelter Foundation'
Popeyes supports the Ben Stelter Foundation
An Edmonton Oilers win would be extra special in memory of one of the team's biggest fans. Ben Stelter would have been nine on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. His love for the Oilers captured hearts across Oil Country. As Nicole Stillger reports, Ben's favourite restaurant is celebrating him today and giving back in the process.
It’s the first ever Ben’s Day at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen across Edmonton, in celebration of a little boy who brought the city together both in joy and grief.

“Just the idea to make Ben’s Day something for the whole community is really cool,” said Mike Stelter, the father of Ben Stelter: a passionate Edmonton Oilers fan whose battle with brain cancer and how the team supported him captivated the community.

The idea for Ben’s Day came about after parents Mike and Lea Stelter met Kyle Ferbey about a year ago.

Ferbey is with the franchise group that owns all the Popeyes fast food restaurants in Edmonton and northern Alberta – and he quickly learned Ben was a big fan of their fried chicken and southern sides.

“I found out that Ben’s favourite meal was from Popeyes,” Ferbey said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whenever he would leave the hospital or on his birthday, he would always request Popeyes.”

Ben’s go-to meal was spicy chicken, mac and cheese and cajun French fries.

Click to play video: 'Beloved Edmonton Oilers fan Ben Stelter, 6, dies after fight with brain cancer'
Beloved Edmonton Oilers fan Ben Stelter, 6, dies after fight with brain cancer

Ferbey knew he had to do something special to honour Ben; so from now on every May 27 will be Ben’s Day at Popeyes.

“To have an opportunity to do something for the community that I know is going to make a big difference in our city – it’s something that I feel so good about and absolutely love being a part of,” Ferbey said.

The net proceeds from participating stores in Edmonton and Northern Alberta will go to the Ben Stelter Foundation.

“Edmonton is a community like no other,” Mike said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The way they rallied around Ben, our family and the foundation is incredible and we’ve been able to help so many kids like Ben — which is what he wanted so bad.”

Ben was a huge Oilers fan. The team, and all of Edmonton, embraced him through his cancer fight.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians say goodbye to young Oilers fan Ben Stelter'
Edmontonians say goodbye to young Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Trending Now

The team viewed the six-year-old, who died from an aggressive glioblastoma brain cancer in August 2022, as its bright light and good luck charm.

A huge Oilers fan, Ben’s dream was to meet Connor McDavid. Dressed in an Oilers jersey and McDavid socks, that dream came true when Ben skated to centre ice with his hero for the anthems.

Ben Stelter, a young Edmonton Oilers fan with cancer, poses with Connor McDavid in the team's locker room earlier in 2022. View image in full screen
Ben Stelter, a young Edmonton Oilers fan with cancer, poses with Connor McDavid in the team’s locker room earlier in 2022. Credit: Mike Stelter

The team pledged before the start of the 2021-22 season they would play La Bamba after every win at Rogers Place in honour of long-time locker room assistant Joey Moss.

Story continues below advertisement

Ben became known for telling the team to “Play La Bamba, baby!” and became a household name in Edmonton and beyond.

To this day, the Mexican folk song still echoes throughout Rogers Place when the team wins a game.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 would have been his 9th birthday.

“The overwhelming support from the community, the messages we got today even before making a single post — people reaching out saying ‘thinking of you today’ and wishing Ben a happy birthday is so special,” Mike said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

