B.C. artist takes designs to ‘new heights’ with animations for Las Vegas Sphere

Send this page to someone via email

It is sizzling animation on concert screens, that for the longest time, was trapped inside a highly creative mind.

“I see a lot of stuff in my head, and I was never good at getting it out. I was never good at drawing or painting,” Mike Voskakis told Global’s This is BC.

“As I was working, I just started teaching myself animation just for fun, just to get some of the stuff out of my head.”

2:00 This is BC: Siegel’s Bagels anniversary

Voskakis is an electrician by trade, but the rest of his time is spent at his other job: creating complex visual elements for clients all around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

“The last couple of years it’s completely exploded,” said Voskakis. “There are people who buy them for festivals, music videos, they might be in a show, they might be on the sides of buildings.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He quickly gained viral traction when he first started, going on to make YouTube videos for musicians. When Alex Grey, who does art design for the band Tool, started following him on social media there was no turning back.

“I like to push the limits, too. The technology. I like to show people things they haven’t seen before,” said Voskakis.

Late last year, he got a job out of Las Vegas to design for one of his biggest clients yet.

2:35 This is BC: Park Sound Studio hits a new note

“My agent Hannah messaged me and said, ‘Do you want to make some visuals for The Sphere for New Year’s Eve?’ And I’m like, of course.”

Story continues below advertisement

The walls in his condo are a tech graveyard plastered with old computer components. His ceiling is a testing ground for new animation.

Production will continue for bands and DJs with different projects arriving in the pipeline all the time. There are no limits to the mesmerizing material that will be created.

“I’m excited to show people new things that couldn’t have been made a couple of years ago,” said Voskakis.

“You’re going to see a lot more from me. I’m going to take it to new heights.”