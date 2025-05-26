Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in 2023 shooting of 3 OPP officers

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing a police officer and shooting two others at his eastern Ontario home has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Leonardo Russomanno, a lawyer representing Alain Bellefeuille, said in an email to The Canadian Press that his client received a life sentence for first-degree murder with no chance of parole for 25 years. He was also handed 20-year sentences for each count of attempted murder, to be served concurrently.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other officers were injured when they were called to do a wellness check at Bellefeuille’s home in Bourget, Ont. on May 11, 2023.

A joint statement from OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique, the president of the police union and Mueller’s family said the nearly nine-week trial, which involved the release of body-camera footage and testimony described as emotional, intensified the pain of the attack for all concerned.

They said Saturday’s verdict validated the life-changing effect the shooting had on surviving officers and reinforced Mueller’s own values.

“Sergeant Mueller was a dedicated officer who served the people of Ontario for 21 years,” the statement reads. “His legacy and the impact he had on his community continues on. Today’s verdict reinforces our focus on what Sergeant Mueller stood for — an unwavering commitment to the community and to the safety and protection of others.”

Mueller, 42, was a father to two young children who had been with the police force for half his life. His daughter was nearly two at the time of his death, while his son was nine months old.

His funeral drew a crowd of thousands that packed an Ottawa hockey arena, where Mueller’s brother-in-law Chris Wood described him as a gentle giant, family man and hero.

“He was able to bring instant comfort with one hug, share his approval with one cheeky smile and found humour in life’s imperfections,” Wood said at the funeral on May 18, 2023.

Mueller and his fellow officers were shot after they approached a house at 2 a.m. on May 11 in the small town of Bourget, east of Ottawa, after neighbours complained about the sound of gunshots.

Mueller died later that day in an Ottawa hospital.

Constables Marc Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin were injured in the shooting. The joint statement said both officers displayed “the highest standard of bravery in the face of life-threatening and life-altering violence.”

Bellefeuille’s family and loved ones expressed their devastation at the verdict in a brief statement provided by Russomanno.

“On behalf of Alain, his family, friends, and all of us who knew him to be utterly incapable of the crimes that were ascribed to him, we are completely heartbroken with this result,” it read.

Mueller joined the OPP in 2002 as a special constable responsible for transporting offenders in Ottawa. He was officially hired as a recruit in 2006 and was promoted to sergeant 2018.

He was recognized for his bravery in 2015 with the Commissioner’s Citation for Lifesaving after helping to lift a burning vehicle to rescue an injured suspect.

