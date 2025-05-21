Seawall stranger attack suspect released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of attacking a tourist on Vancouver’s seawall last month has been released from a secure medical facility and ordered to live in Vancouver, police said Tuesday.

Peterhans Nungu, 34, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, in the April 15 assault of a woman in Coal Harbour near Stanley Park.

Although he was granted bail and released from police custody on April 23, the VPD said he was transferred to hospital where he remained under medical supervision until his release Tuesday afternoon.

Nungu was previously ordered to live with his mother at her Vancouver housing co-op under 24/7 house arrest unless he has permission to leave for work or medical appointments.

His strict release conditions include not possessing weapons, not possessing knives or sharp-bladed instruments outside of his residence, and not possessing or consuming alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

The VPD said officers will be monitoring Nungu during his release, and anyone with information about alleged breaches of bail conditions should contact police immediately.

2:09 Family of man accused in Downtown Vancouver stranger attack speaks

The seawall attack occurred less than two days after Nungu was released from custody following an alleged domestic violence incident in Surrey.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In that case, the 34-year-old is accused of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and to damage property, and assaulting a peace officer on April 13.

That’s when police were called to the home he shared with his wife and children.

Nungu’s mother previously told Global News her son was agitated and off the medications he was taking following a mental health crisis a year earlier.

He was arrested and released the next day, April 14, on six conditions, which barred him from going to his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Hours later, Nungu was arrested again in relation to the attack on the seawall near Coal Harbour.

That incident left a Toronto woman with a broken nose, black eyes and cuts and bruises to her face and body.

Nungu is scheduled to appear in Surrey court on May 22 on the domestic violence charges and on May 23 in Vancouver in connection with the alleged seawall stranger attack.