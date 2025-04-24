Family of man accused in Vancouver seawall tourist attack ‘devastated’ by events

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of the suspect in a random attack on a tourist in Vancouver told Global News that the family is devastated to hear what happened.

The victim was visiting from Toronto when she said she was randomly attacked by a man on the seawall on April 15.

Peterhans Jalo Nungu was charged with assault causing bodily harm and was released on Wednesday on 10 conditions including reporting to his bail supervisor within one day of his release, he must live at a home in South Vancouver under house arrest and can only leave for court or medical appointments, he cannot have any contact with the victim, he cannot posses weapons, consume drugs or alcohol and he must attend psychiatric intake assessment or treatment program to forensic psychiatric services.

His mother, Nungu Magdalene, told Global News that her son was in a “mentally ill condition” on Sunday, April 13, and they called the police to help take him to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey Police Service confirmed that they were called on April 13 to a home in Surrey for reports of a man threatening a woman.

The RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit attended, and Nungu was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and uttering threats to damage property, but his mother said her son was experiencing a mental health episode and needed help.

2:06 Tourist beaten in alleged random attack in Downtown Vancouver

Magdalene said the family had asked that he be taken to the hospital to be treated for mental health, and they were shocked to learn he had been taken to jail.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He was acting because of his case, his situation, and that’s why we needed help. And the help was given in the wrong way, and look at where we are now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was supposed to be taken to the hospital, that’s why we call(ed) for help.”

Magdalene said that her son suffered a mental health crisis a year ago, but he was getting help and treatment.

However, he suffered a setback recently, which led to the recent events.

“We are so psychologically troubled, traumatized, we couldn’t sleep since that Saturday, we are all suffering from anxiety,” Magdalene said.

She added that her son is in a psychiatric hospital now.

B.C. Premier David Eby was asked about the most recent attack, on April 15, and said that while he didn’t know all the details, he found the incident “deeply disturbing.”

“Obviously serious concerns about (the) mental health of the individual,” Eby said.

“I’m very hopeful there will be interventions to ensure this individual does not repeat this cycle of violence.”

Magdalene said she wants her son to get the help he needs and deserves, and said he was released to a mental health hospital on Wednesday, where he remains.

“I am devastated about what has happened to all the parties who are concerned,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And all our mental health and our own anxiety, we are all devastated. We are all broken down mentally.”