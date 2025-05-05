Accused Vancouver seawall attacker remains in hospital, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

A scheduled court appearance for the man accused of brutally attacking a tourist on Vancouver’s seawall last month was adjourned Monday because he remains in hospital.

Peterhans Nungu is charged with assault causing bodily harm in the April 15 attack.

The courts granted Nungu a release on the seawall charges on April 23, however his lawyer told the court he was actually taken to hospital on that date, where he remains.

The attack came less than two days after Nungu was released from custody following an alleged domestic violence incident.

In that case, the 34-year-old is accused of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and to damage property, and of assaulting a peace officer on April 13.

That’s when police were called to the Surrey home he shared with his wife and children.

Nungu’s mother told Global News her son was agitated and off the medications he was taking following a mental health crisis a year earlier.

He was arrested and released the next day on six conditions, which barred him from going to his home.

“He’s supposed to be in the hospital not in the jail,” Nungu Magdalene said in a previous interview.

“He was released and thrown to the streets with restrictions not to go to his house.”

But hours later, Nungu was arrested again, this time in relation to the attack on the seawall near Coal Harbour.

That incident left a Toronto woman with a broken nose, black eyes and cuts and bruises to her face and body.

Nungu was subsequently ordered to live with his mother at her Vancouver housing co-op under strict conditions, including 24/7 house arrest. However, as of Monday he remains under medical care.

Nungu’s next court appearance is May 22 in Surrey on the domestic violence charges, followed by a May 20 appearance in Vancouver in connection with the alleged stranger attack.