Crime

Accused Vancouver seawall attacker remains in hospital, lawyer says

By Kristen Robinson & Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 9:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Seawall attack suspect remains in custody'
Seawall attack suspect remains in custody
Global News has learned the man accused in a violent stranger attack on the Vancouver seawall remains in custody, even though the courts granted his release. Kristen Robinson reports.
A scheduled court appearance for the man accused of brutally attacking a tourist on Vancouver’s seawall last month was adjourned Monday because he remains in hospital.

Peterhans Nungu is charged with assault causing bodily harm in the April 15 attack.

The courts granted Nungu a release on the seawall charges on April 23, however his lawyer told the court he was actually taken to hospital on that date, where he remains.

Click to play video: 'Family of man accused in Downtown Vancouver stranger attack speaks'
Family of man accused in Downtown Vancouver stranger attack speaks

The attack came less than two days after Nungu was released from custody following an alleged domestic violence incident.

In that case, the 34-year-old is accused of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and to damage property, and of assaulting a peace officer on April 13.

That’s when police were called to the Surrey home he shared with his wife and children.

Nungu’s mother told Global News her son was agitated and off the medications he was taking following a mental health crisis a year earlier.

He was arrested and released the next day on six conditions, which barred him from going to his home.

“He’s supposed to be in the hospital not in the jail,” Nungu Magdalene said in a previous interview.

“He was released and thrown to the streets with restrictions not to go to his house.”

Click to play video: 'Woman randomly attacked on seawall'
Woman randomly attacked on seawall

But hours later, Nungu was arrested again, this time in relation to the attack on the seawall near Coal Harbour.

That incident left a Toronto woman with a broken nose, black eyes and cuts and bruises to her face and body.

Nungu was subsequently ordered to live with his mother at her Vancouver housing co-op under strict conditions, including 24/7 house arrest. However, as of Monday he remains under medical care.

Nungu’s next court appearance is May 22 in Surrey on the domestic violence charges, followed by a May 20 appearance in Vancouver in connection with the alleged stranger attack.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

