Canada

Warning issued for part of Banff National Park after bear makes ‘contact with a tent’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safety tips as bears begin to wake up from hibernation'
Safety tips as bears begin to wake up from hibernation
RELATED VIDEO (From March 17, 2024): Bears are beginning to wake up from their winter slumber. Kim Titchener with Bear Safety and More joins Global News Calgary to discuss spring bear activity and has some important advice for those headed out into the great outdoors – Mar 17, 2024
Visitors to Banff National Park who want to explore the Lake Minnewanka Trail are being asked to be careful as park officials have issued a bear warning for the area.

“Be prepared to encounter a bear at any time in this area,” reads a warning posted on the Parks Canada website on May 17. The warning is to stay in effect until June 15.

Visitors to Banff National Park who want to explore Lake Minnewanka Trail are being asked to be careful as park officials have issued a bear warning for the area. View image in full screen
Visitors to Banff National Park who want to explore the Lake Minnewanka Trail are being asked to be careful as park officials have issued a bear warning for the area. CREDIT: Parks Canada

According to park officials, the warning was issued after a female black bear with offspring “made contact with a tent in a campground” in the Lake Minnewanka Trail area.

They said because a bear is “displaying bold behaviour” and “frequenting” the area, people visiting need to remember that any food, garbage or anything else “with odours” needs to be properly contained or disposed of.

Park officials also reminded people to make plenty of noise when hiking or cycling in the area, to carry bear spray and know how to use it and to keep pets on leashes.

More information about bear safety can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Click to play video: 'Wildlife advocates remind Albertans to be aware of their surroundings this weekend'
Wildlife advocates remind Albertans to be aware of their surroundings this weekend
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

