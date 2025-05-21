Warning issued for part of Banff National Park after bear makes ‘contact with a tent’

Send this page to someone via email

Visitors to Banff National Park who want to explore the Lake Minnewanka Trail are being asked to be careful as park officials have issued a bear warning for the area.

“Be prepared to encounter a bear at any time in this area,” reads a warning posted on the Parks Canada website on May 17. The warning is to stay in effect until June 15.

View image in full screen Visitors to Banff National Park who want to explore the Lake Minnewanka Trail are being asked to be careful as park officials have issued a bear warning for the area. CREDIT: Parks Canada

According to park officials, the warning was issued after a female black bear with offspring “made contact with a tent in a campground” in the Lake Minnewanka Trail area.

They said because a bear is “displaying bold behaviour” and “frequenting” the area, people visiting need to remember that any food, garbage or anything else “with odours” needs to be properly contained or disposed of.

Park officials also reminded people to make plenty of noise when hiking or cycling in the area, to carry bear spray and know how to use it and to keep pets on leashes.

More information about bear safety can be found on the Parks Canada website.