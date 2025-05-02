SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire forces evacuations in Fort St. John

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 10:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A rare look at B.C.’s worst wildfire season'
A rare look at B.C.’s worst wildfire season
A rare behind the scenes look at the power of wildfires is shown in a new docu-series. Kevin Eastwood, one of the directors of "Wildfire", joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC – Apr 21, 2025
A wildfire has forced a number of people to flee their homes in Fort St. John.

Residents of approximately 19 homes were ordered to leave after a fast-moving wildfire sparked up in a Fort St. John subdivision.

The fire in the Fish Creek community forest area is currently 56 hectares in size.

The city’s fire information officer says the flames are moving away from town, which is positive news.

There is no word yet of any structures damaged in the blaze.

The fire is still classified as out of control.

 

