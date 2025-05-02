Wildfire forces evacuations in Fort St. John

A wildfire has forced a number of people to flee their homes in Fort St. John.
Residents of approximately 19 homes were ordered to leave after a fast-moving wildfire sparked up in a Fort St. John subdivision.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The fire in the Fish Creek community forest area is currently 56 hectares in size.
The city’s fire information officer says the flames are moving away from town, which is positive news.
Trending Now
There is no word yet of any structures damaged in the blaze.
The fire is still classified as out of control.
- No time behind bars for man who stabbed Alberta sisters in his Vancouver Airbnb unit
- Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder waits months for over $5K payout after selling tickets
- Teen orphaned in Lapu Lapu tragedy donates half of GoFundMe to other victims
- Wildfire knocks out internet and phone service in Tumbler Ridge
Comments