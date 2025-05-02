Wildfire forces evacuations in Fort St. John

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wildfire has forced a number of people to flee their homes in Fort St. John.

Residents of approximately 19 homes were ordered to leave after a fast-moving wildfire sparked up in a Fort St. John subdivision.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire in the Fish Creek community forest area is currently 56 hectares in size.

The city’s fire information officer says the flames are moving away from town, which is positive news.

There is no word yet of any structures damaged in the blaze.

The fire is still classified as out of control.