Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election: Where voters came out the most in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 11:52 am
2 min read
Canada election 2025: What the voting split tells us about our political climate
Exit polls from the 2025 federal election suggest deep divisions among Canadian voters created a two-party race. Mercedes Stephenson looks at what different demographics were most concerned about, and what they didn't want the election to turn into.
Share

Maritimers, like Canadians across the country, were eager to head to the polls in this federal election, preliminary numbers from Elections Canada suggest.

Preliminary results show that 72.25 per cent of eligible voters in Nova Scotia voted. New Brunswick’s voter turnout was 72.24 per cent and Prince Edward Island’s was 78.38 per cent.

Nationally, results as of Wednesday morning show voter turnout was 68.7 per cent of registered electors. That’s compared with 62.6 per cent in the last election in 2021.

Nova Scotia’s riding with the highest voter turnout was Central Nova, with 75.02 per cent, where Liberal Sean Fraser was re-elected in what appeared to be a tight race against Conservative candidate Brycen Jenkins as results came in on election night.

Preliminary numbers show Fraser had 52 per cent of the vote, while Jenkins had 42.7 per cent.

Fraser announced in December 2024 that he was leaving cabinet and did not intend to run again. After Justin Trudeau stepped down as prime minister, Fraser endorsed Mark Carney in his successful Liberal leadership bid and later decided to re-offer in this election.

Nova Scotia’s riding with the lowest turnout was Sydney-Glace Bay, with 70.08 per cent of eligible voters. Liberal candidate Mike Kelloway was re-elected for a third term but will be representing a newly created riding.

New Brunswick’s riding with the highest turnout was Fundy Royal, with 75.86 per cent of eligible voters, where Conservative candidate Rob Moore was re-elected.

Its lowest turnout was in Moncton-Dieppe — where Liberal Ginette Petitpas Taylor was re-elected by a wide margin — with 67.08 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot.

The data does not include electors who registered on election day itself.

Tight election races seen across Maritimes, as NDP falls short
Monday’s election saw the Liberals regain the popular vote and set to form a minority government.

In his speech to supporters on election night, Carney said Canadians were standing at a “hinge moment” in history.

Issues such as crumbling Canada-U.S. relations and the economy dominated the campaign trail.

This election also saw record-breaking early voter turnout. Elections Canada estimated that 7.3 million Canadians voted early, which was a 25 per cent increase from the 5.8 million voters who cast their ballots early in the 2021 election.

 

A look at voter turnout in the Maritime provinces over the years up to the 2021 election. View image in full screen
A look at voter turnout in the Maritime provinces over the years up to the 2021 election. Elections Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

