Crime

Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: 3 members of the same family among victims

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 3:28 pm
2 min read
Vancouver Filipino community mourns victims of fatal Lapu Lapu event
Vancouver's Filipino community gathered Sunday, to mourn those who lost their lives after the violent incident at the Lapu Lapu festival Saturday evening. Community members will hold a candlelight vigil, supporting one another amid the devastation. Emily Lazatin reports.
Three members of the same family have been confirmed as victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy in Vancouver.

Richard Le, 47, Linh Hoang, 30 and Katie Le, five, were killed when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the festival held to celebrate Filipino culture and community.

Andy Le is the only survivor of the family as the 16-year-old decided to stay home to finish his homework instead of attending the festival, according to a verified GoFundMe for the family.

“Richard Le was a dedicated father, badminton and tennis coach, and real estate professional,” the fundraiser states.

“He devoted his life to teaching young people the values of sportsmanship and team spirit. He served his community and clients with pride and always went out of his way to help others.

“Richard’s wife and Andy’s stepmother, Linh, was known for her kindness and gentle spirit. She had been planning a visit to see her family in Vietnam. Katie, one of the youngest victims, was about to graduate from kindergarten. She was vibrant, joyful, and full of life.”

Vancouver marks its ‘darkest day’ as multiple people killed at Filipino festival
Trending Now

Extended family is currently supporting Andy.

“Nothing can truly ease the grief and trauma that Andy is currently facing, and the goal of this GoFundMe campaign is to raise funds to cover funeral expenses for Richard, Linh and Katie and provide Andy with financial support for his future college education,” the fundraiser states.

“The horrific nature of this crime against the Le family and other victims serves as a painful reminder that, as a society, we must do better. We hope you cherish your loved ones every single day, as Andy and many others no longer have that chance.”

The Le family are three of the 11 victims of the tragedy that occurred just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A New Westminster teacher-counsellor, Kira Salim, has been identified as another victim.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

He remains in custody, pending a court date. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

