Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: Vancouver man charged with murder

The suspect in a deadly incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival on Saturday night has been charged.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder at the time of publication.

He remains in custody, pending a court date. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Saturday.

Vancouver police confirmed on Sunday morning that 11 people were killed and dozens more injured when an SUV drove into a crowd at the festival, which was taking place on school grounds located at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

More charges against Lo could be laid in the coming days.

Vancouver police also confirmed that the suspect had significant previous interactions with the police in connection with mental health issues.

Lo had an interaction with police on April 25, one day before the tragedy, but officials have not disclosed details about that incident, only saying that it did not warrant a visit to the hospital.

A witness, who requested his last name be withheld due to safety concerns, told 730 CKNW that he saw the SUV driving “recklessly” before the tragic incident.

“He was going through our neighbourhood and he was driving too fast,” Colton said.

“That was my impression. And he was speeding down our side street and then turning onto our street, 43rd Avenue. And then, you know, I thought he was just a bad driver.”

Colton said he then saw the vehicle make a U-turn and pull over to the side of the road and he thought he was parking his SUV.

“So I walked past, and then, you know, a minute or two later, everyone was screaming,” Colton said.

The victims in the case, none of whom have been identified, range in age from five to 65 years old.