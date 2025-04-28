Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Teacher identified as one of 11 killed in incident at Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 12:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lapu Lapu Day incident'
Lapu Lapu Day incident
WATCH ABOVE: A memorial continues to grow as Vancouver mourns the victims of Saturday's tragic incident at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival. R.J. Aquino from Filipino BC talks about how the community is dealing with this difficult time.
A teacher-counsellor whose wisdom and care changed lives has been identified as one of 11 people killed when a vehicle raced down a Vancouver street during a Filipino festival.

Kira Salim was among those who died at the Lapu Lapu Day festival Saturday night, says a statement Monday from the superintendent at the New Westminster school district.

It says the loss of a friend and colleague has left them all shocked and heartbroken.

“Kira was a valued member of our community whose wisdom and care for our middle and secondary school students had a powerful impact. Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives,” the statement says.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo, the suspect in the incident, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and Vancouver police say more charges will likely come when more victims are identified.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver marks its ‘darkest day’ as multiple people killed at Filipino festival'
Vancouver marks its ‘darkest day’ as multiple people killed at Filipino festival

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said 32 people were sent to hospitals across the Lower Mainland. Some of them remain in critical or serious condition.

A Sunday night vigil for the victims drew hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who both placed flowers on a growing memorial.

RJ Aquino from Filipino BC, which organized the Lapu Lapu festival, told the crowd the community is confused, devastated and numbed by the tragedy.

Aquino said there are many people who were at the vigil who witnessed the incident, and others who lost loved ones or were hurt will need care and support.

Trending Now

The accused in the incident remains in custody. His next court appearance has been scheduled for May 26.

Vancouver police have said it was not an act of terror. While they didn’t have a motive, they said the suspect has had multiple mental health interactions with their officers.

B.C. Premier David Eby told a crowd of mourners before the vigil that people across the country and around the world are thinking about them.

“I can’t imagine the heartbreak that all of you are feeling,” he said.

Aquino said they are working around the clock to put together an information page that will let people know how to get help and support.

Click to play video: 'Talking to your kids about tragedies like Lapu Lapu Day incident'
Talking to your kids about tragedies like Lapu Lapu Day incident
© 2025 The Canadian Press

