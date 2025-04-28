Battleground B.C. shaping up to play pivotal role in Canada’s election

Send this page to someone via email

After five weeks of intense campaigning, it’s finally federal election day in Canada.

There are 43 seats up for grabs in British Columbia.

And with polls showing the Conservatives and Liberals neck and neck and the NDP trailing badly, the province is shaping up to be a critical battleground that could decide whether the country sees a majority or minority government.

4:08 Political analyst on the final sprint of the federal election

“This could be an election where B.C. makes a significant difference in the final seat count. If it is really tight up to the end, and the Conservatives and the Liberals are running neck and neck, a couple of seats in BC could make a big difference,” political analyst David Moscrop told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

In the last federal election, the Liberals won 15 seats in B.C., while the Conservatives and NDP each won 13.

Battleground Metro Vancouver

As usual, a big part of the story will be the outcome in seat-rich and often competitive Metro Vancouver, where the Liberals captured 13 seats in 2021 compared to five for the NDP and two for the Conservatives.

But adding to the drama this year is the NDP’s apparent collapse, with poll aggregator 338Canada.com suggesting just 14 per cent support for New Democrats, compared to 40 per cent each for the Liberals and Conservatives.

If those numbers hold at the ballot box, not only could critical NDP ridings in Metro Vancouver like Leader Jagmeet Singh’s own riding of Burnaby Central be in play, but Vancouver Island, where the party holds six of seven seats, could be too.

2:03 Canada election 2025: Carney aims to swipe NDP seats in B.C.

That’s played out in how the leaders have campaigned B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jagmeet Singh is campaigning hard to hold the seats the NDP already have in B.C. including of course his own, whereas Mark Carney (was) in B.C. (last week) visiting four ridings, two on Vancouver Island in the Victoria area and two in the Vancouver area that are not held by Liberals, so he has gone on the attack,” University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Along with Singh’s seat the Liberals are hoping to flip several other New Democratic Metro Vancouver ridings, including Port Moody-Coquitlam, New Westminster-Burnaby-Maillardville and Vancouver Kingsway. If the Liberals surge on election day, even historically safe NDP ridings in the region like Vancouver East may be in play.

The fate of the NDP, of course, is not the only story in Metro Vancouver where the two front-running parties are also turning their guns on one another, and where both Pierre Poilievre and Mark Carney have held massive rallies.

1:24 Pierre Poilievre promises TFSA top-up while campaigning in B.C.

The Tories hope to flip several Metro Vancouver ridings from red to blue, including Richmond East-Steveston, Richmond Centre-Marpole, Surrey Centre and Cloverdale-Langley City. The Liberals, meanwhile, are targeting Conservative ridings, including Langley Township-Fraser Heights, Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford, and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. How those battles play out could play an outsized role in the formation of government.

Story continues below advertisement

And one traditionally safe Conservative Lower Mainland riding has become a riding to watch this year: Abbotsford-South Langley. After being rejected by the Conservative Party, well-known former BC Liberal/BC United MLA Mike de Jong has launched an independent bid that could see that contest become a three-way race with the Liberals.

1:56 NDP leader Jagmeet Singh campaigns on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island in play

Poilievre has also made multiple visits to ridings on northern Vancouver Island, such as Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Courtenay-Alberni and North Island-Powell River, which the party hopes to flip from the New Democrats.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, last held by the New Democrats and a historically strong NDP riding, is now shaping up to be a three-way race, while the Liberals are targeting Victoria.

The Green Party is also facing a stiff challenge on the Island. Green Co-Leader Elizabeth May is fighting to keep her seat in Saanich-Gulf Islands with Conservative Cathie Ounsted.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Ex-BC Liberal premiers endorse opposing Kelowna candidates

Eyes on the Interior

The race to watch in B.C.’s Interior is Kelowna, where Liberal Stephen Fuhr — who held the seat from 2015-2019 — is seeking to take it back from Conservative Tracy Gray, who has held it since.

Each has secured the backing of a former B.C. premier, with Christy Clark backing Fuhr and Gordon Campbell backing Gray.

But softening NDP support could also see the Conservatives make key pickups in two other ridings: Similkameen-South-Okanagan-West Kootenay, and Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Voters, of course, will have the ultimate say on how things shake out across B.C., with polls closing at 8 p.m. on Monday.

But Moscrop believes election night may be a little more exciting for British Columbians than in elections past.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember from my time living in Vancouver that was always my hope, that B.C. would finally be the province to decide it, that it wouldn’t be called at the Manitoba border before the pizza got there on election night,” he said.

“You know, this time it could happen.”