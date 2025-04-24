SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Trump drags Canada into U.S.-China trade war, claims fentanyl still flowing

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. senator questions intel director on omission of Canada from threat report'
U.S. senator questions intel director on omission of Canada from threat report
RELATED: U.S. senator questions intel director on omission of Canada from threat report – Mar 27, 2025
Pulling Canada into his trade war with China, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Chinese fentanyl continues to “pour” across both borders.

Trump complained on social media today about Chinese airlines refusing to accept Boeing planes to protest his administration’s massive tariffs on China.

In his post, he says that fentanyl continues to flow into the U.S. from China through Mexico and Canada.

Trump last month slapped economywide tariffs on Canada, linking the duties to the flow of people and fentanyl across the United States’ northern border. He partially paused the levies a few days later.

U.S. data shows a tiny amount of fentanyl is seized at the Canada-U.S. border and the RCMP says there is no evidence of large-scale movement of the drug from Canada into the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week there have been “successes” at the Canada-U.S. border.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

