B.C. fentanyl production labs dismantled and chemist arrested, RCMP says

Numerous B.C. fentanyl production labs have been dismantled and a chemist has been arrested, according to the Pacific Region RCMP federal policing program.

More details are expected to be released at 1 p.m. on Thursday at a press conference.

Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, commander of the RCMP federal policing program in the Pacific Region, along with Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, deputy regional commander of the RCMP federal policing program in the Pacific Region, will talk about the busts and seized exhibits will be on display.

Last October, RCMP federal investigators said they had dismantled the largest drug superlab in Canadian history.

Numerous enforcement actions and search warrants related to the drug superlab were executed in Falkland, B.C., and other locations in Surrey.

“As a result, investigators seized approximately half a tonne of hard drugs, including … 55 kilograms of fentanyl, 390 kilograms of methamphetamine, 35 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of MDM, and six kilograms of cannabis,” Teboul said at the press conference last year.

Last month, amid claims by U.S. President Donald Trump of “massive” amounts of fentanyl coming from Canada, the country was notably absent from a report on America’s biggest threats.

The report, released last month, said fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs trafficked into the U.S. and the cartels that traffic the drug are “largely responsible” for more than 52,000 deaths in the country from synthetic opioids.

It goes on to note that Mexico-based transnational criminal organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, are the dominant producers and suppliers of illicit drugs, while China remains the primary source country for the chemicals to make fentanyl and pill-pressing equipment, followed by India.

The statements, however, appear to contradict Trump’s own statements about fentanyl that he’s used as justification for imposing tariffs on Canada.

More to come.