Fentanyl discovered hidden in Barbie packaging at Missouri store, police say

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Fentanyl was discovered inside the packaging of five Barbie dolls sold at a Missouri discount store, according to the Independence Police Department (IPD).

Police in Independence, Mo., said in a statement that the store security at Cargo Largo contacted authorities on Saturday “regarding a suspicious powder substance located in the packaging of a Barbie doll.”

“IPD determined the substance was fentanyl and immediately began an investigation with Cargo Largo to determine how many compromised units were sold,” police said in a news release.

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Police said it was determined that five compromised units were sold between March 19 and March 20. They also confirmed that they have tracked down all five of the units that were tampered with.

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The investigation “revealed the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised,” police said.

“Fentanyl was discovered taped inside the back packaging of the dolls. There is no reason to believe compromised units were sent to other retailers and no injuries have been reported,” the police said. “This remains an active investigation.”

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A mother in Missouri said she was shocked after discovering fentanyl in the packaging for a Barbie she purchased for her child at Cargo Largo.

Jade Adams said her mother returned the doll to the store and urged staff to inspect all of the other Barbie dolls on the shelves.

“They filled a whole cart up of these Barbies and took them to security and were like, ‘You need to check all of these Barbies,'” she told Fox-affiliate WDAF.

“They could have dusted that all over themselves, their house, wherever they opened it,” Adams said. “Like, it’s not just me, it’s really just the kids for me. That’s my baby, that’s my last baby, that’s terrifying.”

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On Tuesday, Cargo Largo released a statement on Facebook, saying, “We know there have been many questions regarding the recent Barbie doll shipment. Thank you for your patience as we work through the details of this investigation.”

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The store said it could not share “every detail of the active investigation” but did provide updates.

“Initial field tests indicated the presence of fentanyl. Subsequent lab testing has confirmed the substance was cocaine with trace amounts of fentanyl,” Cargo Largo’s statement said.

The store claims it has “identified the source and shared all information with local and national authorities” and “will continue to cooperate fully to assist their investigation and prevent future occurrences.”

“The Independence Police Department (IPD) Drug Task Force has confirmed that all items from the shipment were recovered and there is no ongoing risk to team members or public,” the store added.

On Monday evening, an IPD K-9 unit conducted a comprehensive sweep of both Cargo Largo’s retail store and its warehouse, the store said in its statement.

“No risks were identified. Moving forward, we will schedule regular inspections of both facilities to maintain a safe environment,” the statement added.

In the post’s comment section, the store thanked the Independence Police Department, writing, “Last night, K-9s Maddox, Blitz, and Vinnie, along with their handlers, joined our security team to screen our retail store and warehouse. This partnership is a win-win: the K-9s get valuable training in a real-world environment to keep their skills sharp, and we get an expert ‘all-clear’ to ensure our space remains safe for associates and customers. Going forward, these teams will be training in our buildings regularly as part of our commitment to safety.”

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Global News has reached out to the Independence Police Department for further comment.