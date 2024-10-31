Menu

Crime

RCMP to reveal details of largest drug superlab bust in Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
RCMP officers are expected to announce the details of a drug superlab bust in B.C. View image in full screen
RCMP officers are expected to announce the details of a drug superlab bust in B.C. GAC
RCMP federal investigators are set to release details of a bust of the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada.

At a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the RCMP Federal Policing Program – Pacific Region are set to detail how they seized record numbers of drugs, precursor chemicals and firearms.

Earlier this week, federal investigators revealed they dismantled a criminal operation on Vancouver Island and arrested six suspects believed to be involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, unregulated cannabis, and contraband tobacco.

Click to play video: 'RCMP warning about cannabis laced candy products'
RCMP warning about cannabis laced candy products
Thousands of counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles were seized, including chocolate bars, candies and chips with packaging resembling popular name-brand snacks.

Police said the edibles contained THC and likely had been cross-contaminated with other substances.

On Oct. 3, investigators executed search warrants at Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni and Coastal Storm Dispensary located in Lantzville, a suspended stash site in Port Alberni and a storage and production facility adjacent to Coastal Storm Dispensary.

Mushrooms, contraband tobacco, a shotgun, two ATM machines and more than $400,000 in cash were also seized.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

