Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Cannabis candy bust: 6 arrested as RCMP dismantle B.C. ‘criminal operation’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Some of the cannabis candy that was seized on Vancouver Island following a massive drug bust. View image in full screen
Some of the cannabis candy that was seized on Vancouver Island following a massive drug bust. Federal Policing – Pacific Region
Federal investigators have dismantled a criminal operation on Vancouver Island and arrested six suspects believed to be involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, unregulated cannabis, and contraband tobacco.

Thousands of counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles were seized, including chocolate bars, candies and chips with packaging resembling popular name-brand snacks.

Police said the edibles contained THC and likely had been cross-contaminated with other substances.

On Oct. 3, investigators executed search warrants at Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni and Coastal Storm Dispensary located in Lantzville, a suspended stash site in Port Alberni and a storage and production facility adjacent to Coastal Storm Dispensary.

Mushrooms, contraband tobacco, a shotgun, two ATM machines and more than $400,000 in cash were also seized.

Counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles, including chocolate bars, candies and potato chips with packaging resembling popular name-brand candy bars

 

Counterfeit cannabis-laced honey
“Given the highly contaminated and unsanitary conditions of the illicit drug production facility where these cannabis edibles were being produced, it is possible that the consumption of these products can lead to serious health risks,” Chief Supt. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander – RCMP Federal Policing Program – Pacific Region said.

“We urge members of the public to practice extreme caution if they already possess, or come across such products in the future, especially with Halloween being just around the corner.”

Counterfeit cannabis-laced edibles, including chocolate bars, candies and potato chips with packaging resembling popular name-brand candy bars

This investigation is ongoing, police said and numerous drug-offence-related charges are being pursued.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

