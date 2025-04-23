Dauphin, Man. standoff leads to 18 charges for armed suspect, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a whopping 18 charges after an armed and barricaded incident in Dauphin, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to a home on Jackson Street in Dauphin just after 10 p.m. Sunday, where they say a suspect had barricaded himself inside and wasn’t letting police check on the well-being of other people inside.

After forcing entry, RCMP said they arrested a 41-year-old man, whom they allege threatened a 21-year-old woman and held a man, 36, at gunpoint. Neither victim was seriously injured in the incidents.

A search of the home turned up a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, as well as a knife.

Police say the suspect is also accused of threatening an officer and damaging the sprinkler system while he was being held in a Dauphin cell.

RCMP continue to investigate.