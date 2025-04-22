Dave Coulier celebrates 2 life-affirming milestones on the same day

Send this page to someone via email

Dave Coulier revealed that he received two bits of life-changing news on the very same day.

The Full House actor, 65, said he learned he had become a grandfather on the same day he found out he was cancer-free.

Coulier shared the timing of the two important moments on April 18 on How Rude, Tanneritos!, the podcast hosted by his former Full House co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

The 65-year-old actor said he found out he was cancer-free following his battle with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in late March, the same day his son Luc, 34, and his wife Alex welcomed their son Chance Lee on March 27.

“I got the good news the day the baby was born. So I heard the news and I was so excited, and then Luc called us and he said, ‘Hey, the baby just was born.’ And so, I mean, it was an amazing day,” Coulier shared.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really amazing, you know?” he added. “So we were like, ‘Oh, this is just too much!'”

Coulier told Sweetin and Barber that Chance is “healthy” and a “great little baby” and shared that he plans to see his new grandchild later this month.

“He’s seven pounds, six ounces, and we will see him, I think, in 12 days,” Coulier said. “Because we’re in Michigan and they’re out in Sacramento.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coulier said he might have “killed the moment” by sharing a bad joke in the family group chat following the news of Chance’s birth.

“I said to my son – everybody was teary-eyed and everything and texting when the baby was born – and I said, ‘I cannot wait to see that kid’s expression on his face after he pulls my finger for the first time,'” he said. “And there was just like, no one responded. It’s like, ‘OK. I killed the moment.'”

Story continues below advertisement

His son texted him back shortly after and said, “I just got that.”

In March, Coulier opened up about the toughest parts of his cancer treatment after receiving a diagnosis late last year.

He learned that he had Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma — a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic and immune systems — in November 2024, revealing that he first noticed symptoms in October after contracting a respiratory infection that caused swelling in his lymph nodes around his groin and armpits.

“It swelled up immediately,” Coulier told Today in November. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.'”

Subsequent scans, along with a biopsy, led to a diagnosis. Within three days, Coulier was in treatment.

5:45 New study highlights Canadian men’s need for proactive health care

He provided an update near the end of last year, telling NBC’s Today that in the five weeks following his diagnosis, he had undergone three surgeries, begun chemo and lost some of his hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Coulier fell ill again after completing a sixth and final round of chemotherapy in late February, telling Parade magazine that in the depths of treatment, it’s hard not to contemplate death.

“I started to get pretty sick,” he told the publication, “I didn’t know that I had caught a virus. I was in bed for about 10 days just trying to figure out, ‘Do I have a cold? Am I just feeling the ramifications of this cumulative effect of the chemo? What is going on?'”

Coulier’s recent illness, which he had presumed was another cold, was caused by “deposits” in his lungs.

“There’s a thing called (ground-glass opacity [GGO]). On a scan, in your lungs it looks like particles of glass,” Coulier told Parade.

That, coupled with a cold, he says, “was wreaking havoc in my system.”

His wife, Melissa Coulier, insisted he visit the doctor for a checkup. If she had not, Coulier said he may never have recovered.

Coulier also mentioned his friend and Full House co-star John Stamos, who faced backlash in November for a photo he shared with Coulier sporting a bald cap in a gesture of solidarity.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people misunderstood my personal relationship with my buddy John Stamos,” Coulier said.

“He knows what makes me laugh, and when he walked out like that, I fell on the floor laughing. It wasn’t us making fun of others so much as it was: Let’s laugh our way through this because this is a tough journey,” he explained, adding that Stamos calls him almost daily to check in.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman