Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets hope to prove this year’s playoffs are different

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 9:05 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Adam Lowry Interview – April 19'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Adam Lowry Interview – April 19
Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry talks about their 5-3 Game 1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
ANALYSIS: Jets hope to prove this year’s playoffs are different - image View image in full screen

It’s only one game, but the Winnipeg Jets provided some compelling evidence Saturday night that they are a different team than the one that had lost 12 of their previous 14 playoff games.

Throughout the regular season, whether it was head coach Scott Arniel — or pretty much any player who was part of that series sweep versus Montreal in 2021 or the five-game setbacks to Vegas and Colorado more recently — the singular message was that the 82-game schedule provided the opportunity to prepare for the adversity of the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

And to that end, perhaps the strongest argument they made in the come-from-behind victory over St. Louis on Saturday was looking every bit the same as the team that won the President’s Trophy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Even if the fans were anxious with Winnipeg spending just over half of Game 1 in the trail position, the players were not. Or at least they did not display even the slightest hint of that, methodically taking over the game from about the 30-minute mark on.

But the Jets can — and almost certainly will need to — be better Monday night.

Whether that’s a calmer and composed start, slowing down an all-of-a-sudden red-hot St. Louis power play, or reducing the Blues’ dominance at the faceoff dot, Winnipeg has to move the needle forward.

Story continues below advertisement

And that will be the next step in the process.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – April 19'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – April 19

The franchise is 3-7 all-time in Game 2s, not having won in the second game of a series since Paul Stastny’s overtime goal versus Edmonton in an empty Rogers Place four years ago.

Arniel says it’s not a topic worth having a conversation about with his players, and he’s absolutely right. Because in the playoffs, the next game becomes the most important one.

And it wouldn’t it be something for the Jets to hold serve on home court and get over that Game 2 hump Monday night?

Click to play video: 'Jets kick off NHL playoff season for Canada'
Jets kick off NHL playoff season for Canada

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices