Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Storybook regular season for Jets means nothing once playoffs begin

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted April 17, 2025 8:52 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – April 16'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – April 16
Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel answers questions after their 2-1 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

What a season it has been for the Winnipeg Jets. Storybook stuff, really. Career years for so many players, including Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti. League-wide recognition for Josh Morrissey, a breakout season for Dylan Samberg, and the league’s deepest team that got even deeper at the trade deadline.

And as we enter the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, all that means is… absolutely nothing. You heard it: absolutely nothing.

Story continues below advertisement

When the Jets and the Blues start their series at Canada Life Centre, the ledger will show no advantage for the Jets, other than Game 7. But the storylines are tremendous.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Yes, we will have Schenn vs. Schenn, which will be so neat to watch. And I don’t think there’s any debate that the highlight of this season was the 4 Nations Face-off, which featured a goaltenders’ battle of Hellebuyck versus Jordan Binnington — something we will witness this whole series. The styles are different, for sure, but the compete levels are comparable. And remember: the 4 Nations was just a single-game final (that went to overtime); this could be a seven-game series.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Cole Perfetti Interview – April 16'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Cole Perfetti Interview – April 16

The first game after the 4 Nations for both teams was on a Saturday in St. Louis, which ended in a Jets shootout victory. After that, Winnipeg was a respectable 17-8-1 to claim the Presidents’ Trophy. The Blues were the game’s best team for a while, which included a 12-game winning streak (that the Jets ended, by the way). The Blues lost only four games in regulation of their remaining 26.

Story continues below advertisement

And all that means — you guessed it — absolutely nothing.

You see, when it comes to pressure, the Blues don’t have much on them. They were a sub-.500 team on Feb. 22. They are playing with house money. And they will play that way.

In my opinion, so much of the pressure is on the Jets. After two disappointing first-round eliminations, the core of this team has worked so hard to erase those memories. Expectations have to reflect that the team with 116 points should win. But how this team manages the pressure, even as early as Saturday’s Game 1, will be the central storyline until the series is over.

The Jets have passed every test this season, this one might just be a little tougher to pass.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets playoff hype'
Winnipeg Jets playoff hype
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices