Winnipeg Jets to face St. Louis Blues in first round playoff series

The Winnipeg Jets now know their opponent for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks in overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday to eliminate the Calgary Flames and finalize the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

The Wild claimed the first wild card spot, while the Blues get the eighth and final playoff berth in the conference to set up a date with the first place Jets in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s a first-round rematch from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs which the Blues won in six games before going on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Jets won the season series over the Blues with three wins and one loss.

The other playoff series in the Western Conference features the Minnesota Wild playing the Vegas Golden Knights, the Dallas Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche, and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Los Angeles Kings.

It’s expected the Jets will open the playoffs on either Saturday or Sunday at Canada Life Centre. The Jets will close out the regular season on Wednesday at home against the Anaheim Ducks.