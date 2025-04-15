Jets forward Ehlers out week-to-week, will miss start of playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the start of the playoffs with a right foot injury.

Jets coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday that Ehlers was out week-to-week after re-aggravating an existing injury.

Ehlers collided with an official in a game against Chicago on Saturday and had to be helped off the ice.

The 29-year-old has 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games this season.

The Jets might be getting some reinforcements soon. Forward Gabe Vilardi skated Tuesday and is considered day-to-day. He hasn’t played since March 23 with an upper-body injury.

The Jets, who won their first Presidents’ Trophy last week after chinching the league’s best regular-season record, are still waiting to learn their first-round playoff opponent.