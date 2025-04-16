Schenn brothers will go from supporters to rivals when Jets face Blues in playoffs

The Schenn brothers have put their parents in a bad spot — but in a good way.

Older brother Luke and his Winnipeg Jets will take on Brayden and his St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with the schedule yet to be announced.

It’s the first time the Saskatoon-born siblings will compete in the NHL playoffs for opposing teams. They’re the 37th set of brothers to go head-to-head in the league’s history, according to NHL Stats and Information.

It will create a bit of a dilemma for their parents’ cheering strategy.

“I think they’ll be pretty neutral,” Luke said with a smile Wednesday morning before the team wrapped up the regular season at home against the Anaheim Ducks at night.

“They’re not going to be wearing jerseys. I don’t see them ever wearing a jersey to the games. I don’t know, maybe my dad will be switching between a Jets and a Blues hat every TV timeout or something like that?”

Story continues below advertisement

The Blues and Jets are pitted against each other in the best-of-seven series after St. Louis (44-30-8) clinched the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference on Tuesday night.

The Jets are the top seed after recording the franchise’s first conference and Central Division titles, as well as winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the best record in the NHL (55-22-4 before the Anaheim game).

“We talked this morning on the way to the rink,” the veteran defenceman said of Brayden. “Just congratulated him on getting in. It’s not something that we were hoping and wishing for (to go against each other).

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I was joking around with him earlier, if I was still in Nashville I’d be cheering for the Blues. Obviously, things have totally changed and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this group heading into the playoffs.”

View image in full screen Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen (29) stops the puck as Nashville Predators’ Luke Schenn (2) and St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn (10) battle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane). SK

Luke was acquired by the Jets at this season’s trade deadline from Pittsburgh, two days after the Nashville Predators had shipped the 35-year-old to the Penguins.

Story continues below advertisement

He and Brayden, the Blues’ 33-year-old forward and captain, talk almost every day and have been each other’s biggest supporters, but the cone of silence will soon fall over their phones.

“Played with one another in Philadelphia in the playoffs, but never against each other,” Luke said. “I think as far as communication goes, we’ll get through tonight and then, yeah, probably not chat much, or at all, once the playoffs start.”

Luke also received texts from their two younger sisters and numerous friends and family.

“I think everyone’s got the same opinion, just how the heck did this happen?” he said. “Because you draw this up, even a month ago, in terms of I, obviously, didn’t believe that I was going to be traded to Winnipeg.

“And at the time, (Brayden) was potentially going to be traded at the deadline and the Blues were on the outside looking in (at a playoff berth). So a lot had to happen in order for this to happen.”

The brothers played together with the Flyers for four seasons from 2012-13 through part of 2015-16 before Luke was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

They both suited up for their 1,000th NHL game this season — the first pair of brothers in NHL history to reach that milestone in the same season.

Story continues below advertisement

Luke has won the Stanley Cup twice with the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Brayden claimed his first one in 2019 after a run that included the Blues eliminating the Jets in six games in the opening round.

“When we play each other, we’ve both got the same goal in mind,” Luke said. “Opposing teams, so it’s going to be a huge battle out there.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel didn’t want to talk about the playoffs until their regular season ends, but he acknowledged the unique scenario with the brothers.

“We’ll talk about it in the next few days, but it’s special for them,” he said.