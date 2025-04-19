Strong 3rd period propels Winnipeg Jets to Game 1 win over St. Louis Blues

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one win down and 15 more to go for the Winnipeg Jets in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.

The Jets scored three unanswered goals in the final frame for a 5-3 comeback win in Game 1 over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.

Each team had only two shots on goal in the first nine minutes, but after Luke Schenn was assessed the first penalty of the series, the Blues capitalized. Cam Fowler knocked the puck to Robert Thomas in the faceoff circle and he picked the top corner on Connor Hellebuyck with a perfect wrister and the Blues opened the scoring in the series.

The Jets quickly answered back on a power play of their own. Mark Scheifele’s pass went off Ryan Suter’s stick and the puck deflected behind Jordan Binnington to even the score. It was Scheifele’s 39th career playoff point to tie Blake Wheeler for the most playoff points in franchise history.

Riding the wave of momentum with the sold out crowd back in it, Jaret-Anderson Dolan tipped in a Schenn shot less than two minutes later to give the Jets their first lead of the series. The goal was originally credited to Morgan Barron after the puck appeared to be re-directed twice.

It was a short-lived lead though as only three minutes later, a loose puck in the slot was sent in by Oskar Sundqvist for a four-goal first period. The shots were 9-7 for St. Louis in the opening period with the Blues registering 32 hits.

The Blues started the second period on a man advantage and Jordan Kyrou fired it past a screened Hellebuyck to give St. Louis the lead back.

Hellebuyck made a huge stop on a Kyrou breakaway in the final two minutes of the period. Winnipeg outshot them 10-6 in the middle frame.

The Blues held the lead until the 9:18 mark of the third period. From behind the net, Scheifele threw the puck in front and Alex Iafallo flicked it past Binnington for the equalizer. Scheifele’s assist put him all alone atop the Jets all-time playoff points list.

With just 1:36 left in regulation and overtime looming, Kyle Connor slammed in a Scheifele pass for the go-ahead goal to send the building into a frenzy.

Adam Lowry scored into the empty net in the final minute to give the Jets a 5-3 triumph.

Game 2 is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 pm at the Canada Life Centre.