Jets release game schedule for first-round playoff series against Blues

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the full schedule for their first-round playoff games.

The Jets open their series against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, with the second home game taking place Monday.

Games 3 and 4 head to Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 24 and 27.

If necessary to close out the best-of-seven series, the fifth game returns to Winnipeg April 30, followed by May 2 in St. Louis if a Game 6 is needed, and finally, a potential seventh game will be held May 4 in downtown Winnipeg.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Radio broadcasts of every first-round game can be heard on 680 CJOB and Power 97.

Saturday, April 19 (Winnipeg), 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Monday, April 21 (Winnipeg), 6:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Thursday, April 24 (St. Louis), 8:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 27 (St. Louis), 12 p.m. at Enterprise Center

If necessary: Wednesday, April 30 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre

If necessary: Friday, May 2 (St. Louis) at Enterprise Center

If necessary: Sunday, May 4 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre

Times for the potential games 5, 6 and 7 have yet to be announced.

Story continues below advertisement