Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets release game schedule for first-round playoff series against Blues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout'
Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout
RE:ATED: The league-leading Winnipeg Jets are playoff-bound once again, and with post-season hockey in Winnipeg comes the return of a tradition — the Winnipeg Whiteout. Vasilios Bellos reports on the plans for this season – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the full schedule for their first-round playoff games.

The Jets open their series against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, with the second home game taking place Monday.

Games 3 and 4 head to Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 24 and 27.

If necessary to close out the best-of-seven series, the fifth game returns to Winnipeg April 30, followed by May 2 in St. Louis if a Game 6 is needed, and finally, a potential seventh game will be held May 4 in downtown Winnipeg.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Radio broadcasts of every first-round game can be heard on 680 CJOB and Power 97.

  • Saturday, April 19 (Winnipeg), 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre
  • Monday, April 21 (Winnipeg), 6:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre
  • Thursday, April 24 (St. Louis), 8:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center
  • Sunday, April 27 (St. Louis), 12 p.m. at Enterprise Center
  • If necessary: Wednesday, April 30 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre
  • If necessary: Friday, May 2 (St. Louis) at Enterprise Center
  • If necessary: Sunday, May 4 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre
Trending Now

Times for the potential games 5, 6 and 7 have yet to be announced.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets playoff hype'
Winnipeg Jets playoff hype
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices