Jets release game schedule for first-round playoff series against Blues

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the full schedule for their first-round playoff games.
The Jets open their series against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, with the second home game taking place Monday.
Games 3 and 4 head to Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 24 and 27.
If necessary to close out the best-of-seven series, the fifth game returns to Winnipeg April 30, followed by May 2 in St. Louis if a Game 6 is needed, and finally, a potential seventh game will be held May 4 in downtown Winnipeg.
Radio broadcasts of every first-round game can be heard on 680 CJOB and Power 97.
- Saturday, April 19 (Winnipeg), 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre
- Monday, April 21 (Winnipeg), 6:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre
- Thursday, April 24 (St. Louis), 8:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center
- Sunday, April 27 (St. Louis), 12 p.m. at Enterprise Center
- If necessary: Wednesday, April 30 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre
- If necessary: Friday, May 2 (St. Louis) at Enterprise Center
- If necessary: Sunday, May 4 (Winnipeg) at Canada Life Centre
Times for the potential games 5, 6 and 7 have yet to be announced.
