Crime

The New Pornographers band drummer charged with child porn possession

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
Joseph Seiders, formally of The New Pornographers, is shown in this mugshot photo. View image in full screen
Joseph Seiders, formally of The New Pornographers, is shown in this mugshot photo. Riverside County Sheriff's Department
The drummer for the Canadian rock band The New Pornographers has been charged with possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in California said on Monday, April 7, deputies assigned to the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station were called to a business in the 73000 block of Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with an 11-year-old boy who said an adult man had recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom.

Two days later, on April 9, deputies received a second report at the same location.

When they arrived, an employee told them a man was entering and exiting the restroom with young boys and they thought he might be the suspect from the previous incident.

The deputies found the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Seiders of Palm Desert, and took him into custody.

Seiders joined the Canadian band The New Pornographers in 2014. The band formed in 1997 in Vancouver, B.C.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the band said they are shocked and horrified about what has happened and has severed all ties with Seiders immediately.

The Palm Desert Station Investigations Bureau continued the investigation, serving search warrants for Seiders’ residence, vehicle, and cell phone.

Evidence was found implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes such as possessing child pornography.

Seiders was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims and encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Investigator Iniguez at 760-836-1600 or Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatched at 951-77-1099.

